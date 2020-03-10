In the summer of 1948, I had completed my junior year at Bolivar High School and was working on the farm.
Our high school band played concerts every Saturday evening on the town square, and the Kiwanis Club provided a minstrel show in conjunction with the yearly horse show that was held on the football field.
The Bolivar Herald suddenly began featuring articles about a historical event that would take place in July.
The government of Venezuela was going to present a statue of Simon Bolivar to the largest town having his name. Surprise, surprise!
The statue was coming to Missouri, the home state of President Truman. Our population in 1940 had been 2,636; Bolivar, New York, was 2,628; Bolivar, Tennessee, had 1,314; Bolivar, West Virginia, was 628; and Bolivar, Ohio was 596. The difference between the top two was equivalent to the size of about one family.
On July 5, 1948, President Harry Truman and his wife, Bess, came to Bolivar, along with President Romulo Gallegos of Venezuela. The magnificent statue of Simon Bolivar was unveiled, and both presidents delivered speeches.
Typical of a sunshiny day in July, the heat was stifling, and the large crowd of onlookers began having people fainting and taken away in an ambulance. In contrast with present-day marketing, there were no vendors of cold drinks or food, and the location of the statue was on the outskirts of town near the highway leading to Springfield.
In what turned out to be my surviving memory of the day, a lady asked me which way and how far away was the main part of town. It was obvious from her accent that she was not from Missouri. I courteously replied that the center of town was about six blocks away, whereupon she said sarcastically, “Do you mean blocks or the little things they have here?” It was apparent that she must have been from New York and felt that they had been slighted in not receiving the statue.
As it turned out, Missouri did in fact have the largest town named Bolivar. In the census of 1950 two years later, Bolivar, Missouri, had a population of 3,482, while Bolivar, New York, had only 2,680.
It was interesting that President Gallegos had been in office for less than five months at the time and was overthrown by a military coup four months later. And Harry S Truman won a surprise victory over Thomas E. Dewey that November. Time marches on.
William Patterson is a resident of San Antonio, Texas. The above column is extracted from his book, "I Can See Back," which is in the Polk County Library.
