Liberator cross country coach Ron Bandy knows it may be hard for this year’s Bolivar High School cross country teams to eclipse last year’s successes.
In 2018, the girls cross country team won the women's class 3 state title. The boys team took second at state.
“Last year was amazing,” Bandy said. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime coaching experience to have both boys and girls teams trophy at state.”
Along with those medals came a series of postseason honors. Caleb Pyle, Peter Bowling, Will McCraken, Tracen McKinney, Spencer Feugate and Cale Thiessen were named to the boys all-conference first team. Ethan Billingslea and Brett Pollock were named to the second team.
Anna Bandy, Sarah Green, Jillian Porter, Mackenzie Duncan, Cora Stimpson, Emily Bandy and London Wilson earned girls all-conference first team nods.
At the regional level, Pyle, McKinney, Feugate and Bowling earned first-team boys nods, while Anna Bandy, Duncan and Stimpson earned spots on the girls first team.
McCracken, Thiessen and Pollock were named to the boys second team, while Green, Porter, Emily Bandy and Wilson were placed on the girls second team.
Ethan Billingslea was named honorable mention.
Bolivar runners also claimed the boys and girls southwest regional athletes of the year, with the honors going to Pyle and Anna Bandy, who the coach said has the distinction of being the most decorated female athlete in Bolivar cross country history, once earning Class 3 female athlete of the year distinction.
Pyle was fifth individually at state last year. Anna Bandy was seventh. Both were nominated for the Springfield Sports Awards cross country male and female athlete of the year.
The two graduated last year, along with 18th-placed McKinney and Feugate on the boys side and Porter on the girls side. Duncan, who earned 13th at state last year, has moved out of the district.
Where the losses may set some teams back, Bolivar’s roster remains deep, the coach said.
Peter Bowling, who ran for ninth at state last year, returns for the Liberators.
He said McCracken, Billingslea, Thiessen, Pollock, Hunter Davis and Tanner White are also back for the team, while the Lady Liberators welcome back Hailey Taylor, Emily Bandy, Stimpson, Wilson and Shaylee Goodman.
The Liberators are joined by Blake Goodman, who Ron Bandy said is coming off a very successful middle school career and has had a good summer of work with the boys team.
The group as a whole has worked hard in hopes of standing where their predecessors did, the coach said.
“Their strengths are their dedication to the team,” he said. “They have worked hard this summer, training as one to continue the tradition that has been set.”
Bolivar cross country starts its season at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the old airport, just south of the Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar. The Liberator and Lady Liberator varsity squads run at the Carthage Invitational starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept 12. The Bolivar Invitational meet is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The coach said he has a positive outlook for the season following a strong summer of work. Looking ahead, he said he feels the girls team has a chance to qualify for the state meet and the boys could even reach the top four.
“The team has bonded, and the runners are working as one,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.