Looking up

Watching his team play Tuesday night, March 9, on the road at Rolla, Bolivar High School basketball coach Robby Hoegh was struck by one thing.
“These guys have grown so much over the last two weeks,” Hoegh said.
The Liberators won the state sectionals contest 51-45, outscoring the Bulldogs 4-2 in the last 37 seconds to claim a spot among Class 5’s top eight — further than any Liberator team has advanced since the 2016-17 season when Bolivar finished state runner-up.
Bolivar played Nevada on Friday, March 12, for a spot in the semifinals. A score wasn’t available by press time Friday.
To advance this far, Bolivar won a pair of district games — a 59-33 win over Hillcrest sent the Liberators to the championship game where they won a 65-63 double overtime thriller.
The growth from a team that finished the regular season 11-12 and on a three-game slide to a postseason champion is special, Hoegh said.
“It’s truly remarkable the way they invest in one another and inspire each other to take more steps forward,” Hoegh said. “There is a collective that has occurred that all coaches want to see.”
Against Rolla, Bolivar banded together early. The Liberators led 12-9 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime.
Another eight minutes saw the score change, but the lead stay at three, with Bolivar ahead 29-26.
In the fourth quarter, Rolla struck to tie the game at 36 before the Liberators outscored the Bulldogs 8-1 to take a 44-37 lead with about 1:30 left.
About a minute later, Bolivar’s lead was 47-42. Hoegh said the team worked hard to put the game away.
“What more can you ask of some Polk County grinders?” he said. “We will roll with dudes like that. Super proud of these kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.