It’s not always easy to look for a positive spin when faced with a negative situation, but the idea that there have been more pet adoptions during the pandemic because people were home more could be considered one of those positives.
Unfortunately, there are still a lot of unwanted dogs and cats that end up at our local Polk County Humane Society.
These animals receive the attention and care they need while they are waiting for what will hopefully be their forever home, but they need your help.
You may not be able to adopt a new addition to your home in the form of a fur baby, but there are ways you can help.
A donation of your time at the shelter or even a cash donation would be very beneficial. There are also items needed for use at the shelter.
They would appreciate your donation of the following items: Bleach, dish soap, laundry detergent, cat litter, adult cat food (dry), rubbing alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, peanut butter (please be sure it contains no xylitol), paper towels, toilet paper, writing pens, hand sanitizer, Clorox/Lysol wipes and window cleaner.
These items may be dropped off at the center located west of Bolivar on Mo. 32. Please feel free to contact them for more information.
After you’ve dropped off your items for the Polk County Humane Society, you can get back on Mo. 32 and travel through Bolivar to the Polk County Recycling Center where you will be greeted by Ben Lee.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
I know all of my fellow recyclers believe in taking care of our earth or we wouldn’t be recycling. Let’s also lend a hand to our local humane society. In honor of Valentine’s Day, let’s show them some appreciation for the love they show to the animals they care for.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.