John Lower was presented a certificate of outstanding service by Alvin Meyer, chair of Polk County Senior Tax Fund Board, honoring his 13 years of service on the board, according to a news release.
Now retiring, Lower was one of the first Senior Tax Fund board members when it became a Polk County entity in 2006, the release said.
The Senior Tax Fund now serves Polk County seniors over 60 through various contractors, such as the health department, senior center and others.
