Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe is seeking nominations for the Senior Service Award, given each year to seniors who volunteer in their communities.
Seniors will be selected from among Missouri’s 34 Senatorial districts and 163 House districts, and the winners will be recognized at a banquet in the Capitol.
According to a news release from his office, Kehoe sponsors the awards “to promote and highlight the service Missouri’s senior citizens provide their communities.”
“I am proud to advocate for Missouri’s seniors,” Kehoe said in the release. “These awards are meant to honor and recognize the noteworthy efforts of seniors within their communities.”
Nomination forms are available on the lieutenant governor’s website, under the “Seniors” tab. Forms may also be obtained the office by calling 573-751-4010.
Nominees should be at least 60 years of age and volunteer a minimum of 25 hours per year. The deadline for nominations is March 28.
