Citizens Memorial Hospital will host a free Lunch and Learn seminar on sepsis from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland, Bolivar. Information will be presented by board certified hospitalist Garrett Alderfer, M.D.
Alderfer is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Pediatrics. He is a graduate of Drury University in Springfield, attended medical school at the University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Little Rock, and completed his residency in internal medicine-pediatrics at the University of South Florida College of Medicine, Tampa.
Alderfer is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Academy of Pediatrics.
Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection. The body normally releases chemicals into the bloodstream to fight an infection.
Sepsis occurs when the body's response to these chemicals is out of balance, triggering changes that can damage multiple organ systems. If sepsis progresses to septic shock, blood pressure drops dramatically. This may lead to death.
Alderfer will present the signs and symptoms of sepsis, causes and risk factors and discuss the complications associated with the condition.
A light lunch will be served, and reservations are requested.
For more information, call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or register online at https://conta.cc/2OP82yf.
