Citizens Memorial Hospital will host a free Lunch and Learn seminar on cancer nutrition from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in the CMH Community Rooms at 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
CMH dieticians will present “Cancer and My Diet: What’s the Connection?”
A light lunch will be served, and reservations are requested.
For more information, call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or register online at conta.cc/2lOfZWv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.