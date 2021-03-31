M’ville looks for new police chief

Morrisville will soon have its own dedicated law enforcement watching over its residents.
Following the passage of an additional 1% city sales tax and a local use tax in the November election, the City of Morrisville is now officially seeking candidates for a new chief of police position.
The town, situated in southeast Polk County, has a current population of 388 people, according to mayor Dustin Kessler.
The new chief is set to start working full time in June, Kessler said.
Morrisville plans for the chief to establish the new police department and serve as school resource officer for the Marion C. Early school district, per Kessler.
The chief will spend 16 to 20 hours working with the school district during the school year, which runs from August to May, with “the balance of the weekly work hours serving the City of Morrisville,” Kessler said.
According to previous coverage, Kessler said the school district “agreed to pay a very significant amount to the city for a shared officer, plus use of the building behind the Polk County Library as a police station.”
MCE Superintendent Josh Angel previously told the BH-FP the district owns a mobile home, which MCE uses for storage, near the library.
“We are willing to work with the city to make this a police station if it can adequately meet those needs,” Angel said.
Angel told the BH-FP having a police officer in the city and housing the person on campus “would increase the safety and security of our students and staff.”
The district’s current annual allocation for a school resource officer partnership with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is $20,000, Angel said.
While the district’s current partnership with the sheriff’s office provides a school resource officer at the campus two days per week, Angel said working with the City of Morrisville would increase the amount of time the school could have a resource officer on campus.
Kessler also said the City of Bolivar plans to donate a fully equipped police car to Morrisville.
In August, Bolivar’s aldermen voted unanimously to donate one of Bolivar Police Department’s 2011 Ford Crown Victoria police cars to the City of Morrisville for use as a future police department vehicle. Bolivar police chief Mark Webb said the car, which “served BPD well,” had a used motor and 130,000 miles registered on its speedometer. He said the donated vehicle would include a radar gun, light bar and striping.
“We want to try to enhance area law enforcement,” Webb said in the August meeting. “ … If we can give one away and help an area law enforcement agency get started, I recommend we give them a shot.”
Long time coming
Law enforcement coverage for Morrisville has traditionally been handled by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
“Sheriff Morrison and all the deputies have been very good to our community and always respond out when something goes on,” Kessler said.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison declined to comment.
Kessler said he’s dreamed of a city police department since he first became an alderman in 2008.
Per previous coverage, Morrisville’s board of aldermen met in January 2009 to talk at length about starting a police department and speak with Judge Randy Blosch about establishing a municipal court.
“In 2009, a year after I was elected to council, I pushed for a police department and had a couple of people interested in volunteering to make it happen,” he said. “However, the upfront costs, lack of office space and equipment prevented us from moving forward.”
As an alderman, he said a phrase his late father, a longtime Morrisville resident, often said — "you know the city ain't going to do anything about that!" — stuck with him.
“We worked together to tackle many local issues that came up, but it was very difficult,” he said. “Local issues, such as dogs, tall grass, livestock, abandoned houses and public nuisances, will generate complaints from residents. Those complaints are very valid, and it is so difficult to address them through the legal system without some kind of help, such as a police department.”
When he became mayor in June, Kessler said the list of credible complaints he heard from residents continued to grow.
“It was an awful feeling to know we had these issues, but there wasn't much I could do about it on my own,” he said.
However, he said everything changed at a baseball game at the school in June.
Kessler began talking with Angel about a partnership for a joint school resource and police officer.
“Our school is a vital part of the community, and we need to foster any kind of partnership that we can to work together,” Kessler said.
Kessler said it’s unclear if the city has ever had a police department of its own.
“There was a police officer that lived next door to my parents long before I was born, but I am unsure if he was actually employed by the city or was a deputy sheriff,” Kessler said.
He said he found a court docket book and copies of a few traffic tickets that were handled in the early 1970s in archives in city hall.
However, he said the docket book “only has a dozen or so cases recorded in it and the date range covers a small time period.”
“There is also an old badge that says Morrisville Police Department,” Kessler said. “However, I have not read anything in meeting minutes from that time period that ever mentions a police department.”
Kessler also noted the city does not have a registered Originating Agency Identification number, a nine-digit identifier which validates legal authorization to access criminal justice information and identifies the agency in all transactions.
Ballot measures
Kessler said gaining necessary funding for a police department has been an obstacle for years.
“The city simply does not generate enough revenue to afford to pay an officer,” he said.
While Morrisville may generate some revenue from fines enforced by a police department, Kessler said that won’t factor into the city’s budget.
“The goal of a police department is not to generate revenue, and I would be thrilled if we never had to write a ticket,” he said. “I don't ever want our officers to feel as if they need to write tickets in order to keep their job. That would be very unethical. … If we never write a ticket because everyone obeys the law, that is fine by me and it means the PD is doing its job.”
When he came to the board of aldermen, after talking with Angel, Kessler said the city’s only way to fund a department was a 1% sales tax to the general fund, which generates around $15,000 to $18,000 per year.
“I figured if we could double that and use it for law enforcement, we could probably pull off the idea of getting a department started,” Kessler said.
The board of aldermen agreed, he said.
According to previous coverage, Morrisville voters approved two tax measures in the November election.
Morrisville voters approved the propositions with 63% and 60% of the vote, respectively.
Kessler said it’s taken time for the city to see the benefits of the tax increase.
“The tax will go in effect April 1, and the city will not receive its first payment from it until June,” he said. “This is one of the reasons it has taken so long since the passage of the tax before we have posted the position.”
Kessler said he’s eager to get the department up and going.
“We have reached a point in time where this is a needed service in our community,” he said. “A lot of things tend to go on here because we do not have law enforcement presence. I know a PD will not solve everything, but I hope the ‘presence’ of law enforcement will deter some of the issues.”
