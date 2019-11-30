Dennis Parks knows the look.
Over his 20-year career at Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, the facility’s resource manager and 4-H coordinator has watched as any number of its residents rush into the gym on Christmas morning to find presents with their names on them under a gigantic Christmas tree.
“They’ve got these faces of excitement,” he said. “They’re back to being kids again. All the stuff that’s gone on in their lives prior to this goes away for a few hours while they’re getting this stuff.”
And area residents once again have an opportunity to help make Christmas a reality for boys at the ranch. For the 11th year, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press has partnered with GSBR to sponsor Christmas for boys.
Each ranch resident compiles a Christmas wish list of gifts they hope to receive, detailing wants from stereos to fishing poles and lava lamps to Denver Broncos jerseys.
Call the BH-FP at 326-7636 with the name and number of the child to sponsor.
After the gifts are purchased, they can be dropped off — unwrapped — at the BH-FP office at 335 S. Springfield Ave. by Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Everyone who makes a donation will be recognized in the BH-FP.
“It really is important,” Parks said. “There are staff members who have been here longer than I have, and we’ve all heard kids later on say that this is the best Christmas they’ve ever had being here. Sometimes they don’t get much of anything prior to this.”
Caleb Scarborough lived at the ranch for about two years, he said.
Scarborough said receiving gifts on the holiday showed him people out in the world really did care about him and wanted to see him succeed.
“It was amazing to get gifts from total strangers,” he said. “It really gave me hope about my future with how the community was so supportive.”
The holiday season can be difficult for those who are away from their families, Scarborough said, and the ranch’s staff worked hard to make it festive for its residents.
“(They) make it feel as much like home as possible,” he said. “The folks there are essentially your family while you’re there. So, they’re making the times light, enjoying the weather, whether it be snow and sledding down the hill or sunny and out in the yard tossing the football around. Honestly I loved it there. It makes the time away from home easy as it can be.”
Parks said that’s the goal. With help from the community, they’re able to bring Christmas to the ranch’s residents. The gifts mean a lot to everyone, he said.
“This time of year is hard for people,” he said, “so we try to go over and above to make good memories. It really is such a wonderful experience for them to be able to receive these gifts.”
