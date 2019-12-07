I’m one of those people — a list-maker.
It might come as a surprise to my co-workers, who get a firsthand look at my unorganized side nearly every day of the week, but I do love a good list.
Especially during the holiday season.
Need to keep track of holiday assignments for the newspaper?
Make a list.
Need to plan a special family meal?
List, again.
Need to go present shopping for four kids?
Start list … like, yesterday.
Do you know who else loves lists?
I have it on good authority that Santa himself is a list-maker.
Because let’s face it — the man has a lot of things going on this time of year.
How else could he bring the perfect present to each and every child across the globe without a thorough inventory of everyone’s hopes and dreams?
This year, like so many years in the past, we at the BH-FP are here to help out our pal Santa.
He’s asked us to gather up letters and wish lists from Polk County’s kids, so that’s what we’re gonna do.
And, here’s a little secret. When it comes to wishes from local kids, St. Nick knows how to deliver.
As an example, my youngest daughter wrote this letter to Santa last year, when she was three.
Dear Santa,
This year for Christmas. I want Elsa! And capes and masks! But I really want Elsa for Christmas. I also want new colors.
I’m sure this will come as no surprise, but thanks to this letter, Santa brought her everything on her list. An Elsa doll, masks and capes, colors. The whole kit and caboodle.
So, how can you help Santa make his all-important list and get presents to Polk County’s kiddos?
The answer is simple.
Have the kids in your life pick up their pens (or smartphones or tablets) and send some letters our way.
As part of our longstanding arrangement with the North Pole, the BH-FP will publish letters to Santa Claus in the Saturday, Dec. 21, edition.
Letters can be sent to the newspaper by email to news@bolivarmonews.com, mailed to PO Box 330, Bolivar MO 65613 or brought to the office, 335 S. Springfield Ave.
In order to be published, letters must be signed and received no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
Don’t hesitate, because Santa is undoubtedly in full list-making mode.
