Making SBU history

The Great Lakes Valley Conference announced the recipients of its first Football Player of the Week awards on Monday, Sept. 6.
Southwest Baptist University linebacker Coleton Smith was named GLVC Football Defensive Player of the Week thanks to his performance against the University of Texas Permian Basin on Saturday, Sept. 4, according to an SBU news release.
In that game, Smith led both teams with 20 tackles and had two quarterback hits and half of a sack. Those 20 tackles were the most out of any GLVC player in week one, the second most being 13 tackles.
In addition, a release said Smith's 20 tackles ranks the third most in a single game in SBU history. This marks Smith's first Player of the Week award and SBU's second straight Defensive Player of the Week award, dating back to the last award of the spring season.
Football fumbles to Florida and Findlay
The SBU football team was on the road for the first time this season, taking on the defending National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II National Champions in West Florida on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The No. 1 ranked Argonauts defeated the Bearcats 63-14 on their home turf, dropping SBU to 0-2 — 0-0 GLVC.
The University of Findlay Oilers were the visitors for the next game, as well as the victors, taking the Saturday, Sept. 18, shootout by a score of 62-41. With the loss, SBU drops to 0-3 — 0-0 GLVC.
Cooper Callis threw six touchdown passes on the day, tied for the most in a single game in SBU history. He completed 30-40 passes for 450 yards, as well. Those 450 yards are the fourth most in a single game in school history.
Cassian Foreman was the primary target, hauling in six receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Preston Carson had his second 100-yard performance of the year, making seven catches for 111 yards and a score. Jordan Kent caught two touchdown passes on eight catches for 89 yards, as well.
Once again, Smith was the leader on defense, collecting 18 tackles, which led both teams.
The team hits the road for its final non-conference matchup of the season, taking on Lake Erie College at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.
Burgos receives cross country awards
Following the start of the cross country season, the GLVC announced SBU junior Elysia Burgos as one of the recipients of its first Runner of the Week awards.
This award marks Burgos's fourth GLVC Runner of the Week award.
Then, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its NCAA DII Women's Cross Country National Athlete of the Week award recipient — also Burgos.
This award is the second of her career, having won the same honor on Sept. 23, 2019.
After a week off, SBU’s cross country teams competed in the Missouri Southern State University Stampede on Saturday, Sept. 18.
The women's team took second place overall but was the first NCAA DII team to finish. Out of the 252 women that competed in the race, SBU had finishers at 5, 9, 36, 39 and 41 to total 130 points.
Burgos was the first Bearcat to finish, taking fifth place with a personal best of 17:07.3 in the 5K race. That time is more than 10 seconds faster than her previous best, and the second fastest 5K time in SBU history.
Tessa Valdivia also had a personal best on the day, completing the race in ninth place at 17:27.1.
Also at the MSSU Stampede, the men's team finished 13th at the meet and second among GLVC schools. Its top-five scores were 38, 47, 56, 82 and 83 for a total of 306.
Tyler Goatley was SBU's first member across the finish line, running the 8K race in 25:55.1.
The teams will take another week off and compete again on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the University of Arkansas.
Soccer kicks some close games
SBU’s men's soccer team was on the road for the first time in the season, taking on Southern Nazarene University on Thursday, Sept. 9. A tight game ended 3-1 after the hosts scored twice in the final seven minutes. SBU then fell to 0-2 — 0-0 GLVC — on the year, according to a release.
Pierre Lurot was the only Bearcat to score a goal, assisted by Austin Roberts and Isaiah Waddy.
The team then fought out a tough battle against the William Jewell Cardinals on the road on Sunday, Sept. 12. The hosts came out on top in the first conference game, making SBU’s record 0-3 — 0-1 GLVC.
The Bearcats took action early with shots by Tumekie Blackwood, Johny Merlos, Kevin Zavala, Jonathan Prudencio, Loger Rodriguez and Gauthier Vareilles.
The Cardinals scored the first goal, but SBU continued to take shots with help from Pierre Barilly and Lurot.
Time ran out before SBU could score, ending in a 1-0 WJC victory. Tyler Frolik helped the Bearcats with six saves in the game.
Next, the team hosted the Hawks of Rockhurst on Sunday, Sept. 19. The physical match went to the Hawks 2-0. The Bearcats record moved to 0-4 — 0-2 GLVC.
Zavala, Danny Parrish and Barilly were Bearcats with shots recorded in the match. After quite a bit of physicality, the Hawks found a way to score. The Bearcats continued to fight and kept on taking shots with the help of Waddy.
Rockhurst scored again late in the second quarter, resulting in a 2-0 final. Will vanHoornbeek was able to snag nine saves for the Bearcats.
The Bearcats will travel to Rolla to battle against Missouri S&T at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Women’s soccer claims a tie
SBU women's soccer hosted former MIAA opponent Northeastern State for their home opener Thursday, Sept. 9. The game finished with a tie, battling with the Riverhawks in double overtime. With the tie match, the Bearcats record will move to 0-1-1 — 0-0 GLVC — for the season.
Within the first 48 minutes, SBU started to take shots with the help of Allyson Leiber, Lexi Lanzafame, Madison Eads, Raegan Edwards and Isabel Schelhammer.
In overtime, Rachel Wolecki and Mei Li O'Neil both put shots on goal but couldn't find the back of the net. With neither team able to break the 0-0 score, the game ended in a tie.
Alli Harrington was solid in goal, making 7 saves for SBU.
The team then opened conference play Sunday, Sept. 12, at William Jewell. In the GLVC opener, the Bearcats defeated the Cardinals 1-0 to pick up their first win of the season. With the win, the team’s record is 1-1-1 — 1-0 GLVC — for the season.
Within six minutes left in the first half, Edwards found the back of the net with an assist from Madison Geren. More shots came with the help of Lexi Lanzafame, Eads, Leiber and Sophia Lanzafame. Harrington made sure the Cardinals did not score, making five saves in the game.
Next, the team fought hard in a tough match against the Rockhurst Hawks on Sunday, Sept. 19. After falling behind early, the Bearcats were not able to get over the edge against the Hawks. With the tough loss, the team’s record now sits at 1-2-1 — 1-1 GLVC.
SBU took shots with the help of Wolecki, Julia Johnson and Lexi Lanzafame. As the match continued, the Hawks scored, making the game 1-0.
Maya Cofield, Schelhammer, Madigan May, and Edwards continued making shots on the goal. With time running out, the Bearcats fell short against the Hawks. Harrington made seven saves in the game.
The team will travel to Rolla next to battle against Missouri S&T at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
Volleyball racks up kills, assists
The SBU volleyball team was back in action on Friday, Sept. 10, taking on Southwestern Oklahoma State and Texas Woman's University at the Denton Volleyfest. Despite the 3-1 and 3-0 losses, both matches were close. With the losses, SBU moves to 4-2 — 0-0 GLVC — on the year.
In the first match, the SWOSU took the win with 25-17, 18-25 — SBU’s win, 25-23 and 25-23 to drop the match 3-1.
Ashley Lasher made 13 kills, Loran Pritchett made 33 assists, Lauren Compton made 12 digs and Sydney Ernsbarger made four blocks.
The second match was against Texas Woman's, and the Bearcats lost with scores of 25-18, 25-22 and 25-18 — making the match 3-0.
Rachel Francis led the team with seven kills in the match, Pritchett had 15 assists and Aleena Peterson recorded 14 digs.
Wrapping up its second tournament of the season, the team fell to Ouachita Baptist and Texas Permian Basin in two close matches Saturday, Sept. 11. The losses dropped the team to 4-4 — 0-0 GLVC — on the year.
In the first match, the Bearcats won the first set 25-21 against Ouachita Baptist. SBU then dropped the second and third set 25-23 and 25-19. SBU had a strong fourth set, though, with a 25-18 victory. The final set went to OBU in a 15-13 final.
Francis finished with 15 kills, Ernsbarger recorded five blocks, Pritchett added another 40 assists, and Paityn Kramer had 35 digs.
In the second match of the day against Texas Permian Basin, the Bearcats fell 3-0. The first and second set finished with identical scores of 25-19, and the third set took an extra point with a 26-24 finish.
Pritchett recorded a double-double, finishing with 24 assists and 14 digs on the night. Azalea Clendenning led the team with nine kills and two blocks.
The SBU Volleyball team played at home for the first time this fall on Saturday, Sept. 16, opening GLVC play with a Highway 13 matchup.
In the hard-fought match, Drury came out on top 3-1, dropping SBU to 4-5 — 0-1 GLVC.
The first set went to the visitors 25-22, the second set went to SBU 26-24 and the third and fourth set to Drury 25-20 and 27-25 — making the match 3-1.
Francis led both teams with 17 kills on the night. Lasher also recorded 10 kills in the loss. Pritchett finished with another double-double, collecting 41 assists — a match high — and 16 digs. Aleena Peterson also had 16 digs.
The team continued its two-game home stretch with a Saturday, Sept. 18, match against Indianapolis. Despite the 3-0 victory by the Greyhounds, each set was close. The loss puts SBU at 4-6 — 0-2 GLVC — on the year.
UINDY won the first set 28-26, the second set 25-18 and the third set 27-25 — making the match 3-0, a release added.
Francis led the team again with 12 kills and a match-high of six blocks. Pritchett’s 18 assists and Peterson's 14 digs were also team highs.
SBU will begin a four-game road stretch, opening at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Maryville University.
The above report is compiled from SBU media reports.
