It’s 10 minutes after 4 a.m., very dark and snowing big, wet flakes when I pull into Bolivar R-1 superintendent Tony Berry’s driveway Thursday, Jan. 23.
I can’t tell if there are lights on in the house, and I stop to triple check the email on my phone, just to prove to myself, once again, that I’m not crazy, even though this definitely feels crazy.
I’d been working that week on an article on how Polk County’s superintendents call snow days.
I’d emailed questions to all six. All who answered discussed sleepless winter nights followed by early morning conference calls with the National Weather Service and dark, snowy drives down rural backroads to make sure they’re safe.
Being a journalist, though, I wanted to report the story as far as I could, and, on a whim, requested a ridealong with Berry, should Thursday’s weather merit a decision.
The reply is clear: “... he said to come by his house tomorrow at 4:15 a.m. ”
Still, sitting in a strange, dark driveway out in the county at 4 a.m. will cause any reporter to begin to question their choices.
Could I have read the email wrong?
What if Dr. Berry forgot about me?
What if this is the wrong house?
Then Berry, clad in a heavy coat and stocking cap, strode out the door, waved, and climbed into his pickup. I parked and joined him.
After a brief greeting, we sat in silence as his phone’s speaker broadcast a conference call, where an NWS meteorologist gave a play-by-play of the forecast for the next few hours. Things looked good, the voice on the phone said. It was already 33 degrees and getting warmer. Most of the precipitation was outside our area.
Berry ended the call before we got to the question and answer period. Superintendents can ask specific questions, he told me.
He put the pickup in drive, and we rolled north. Snow and ice form differently on different road surfaces, Berry explained as we drove.
Then, suddenly, he hit the brakes. The truck skidded a bit, but came to a convincing stop.
“I’m going to be doing this a lot to test the traction,” he told me.
He did.
Rt. D and Mo. 64 would be our study in asphalt. A short while later, we turned on a gravel road to check it, then did another turnaround and hit a chip sealed road.
At one point, Berry stopped to talk to a snow plow driver about road conditions.
“Trying to figure out if school is on?” the driver asked.
Sitting in the dark, I stifled a laugh.
You’re literally talking to the guy who makes that decision, pal.
Up and down the hills and over bridges we drove. The superintendent would later tell me that, if he felt uncertain about even one area we’d covered, the drive would end right there and he’d call off school. It’s just not worth the risk.
Our drive ended with a trip through the Bolivar High School parking lot, where Berry phoned transportation director Russ Martin, who he said had also been out driving. They talked, formed a plan and then Berry made the call.
“Let’s do it,” he said.
And, just like that, school was on. Bolivar students would sit in Bolivar classrooms that day. After also checking the middle school, we parted ways. It was still dark, but the snow had stopped.
“Hope you learned something,” Berry said as he headed back inside.
I did, thanks.
