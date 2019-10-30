Seven Bolivar High School students will embark on a new adventure — in the form of apprenticeships — following formal commitments earlier this month.
On Friday, Oct. 18, the school’s BoMO Works apprenticeship program hosted a formal signing day for student apprentices in a variety of industries from across the Bolivar area.
The following students signed on the dotted line for their respective companies and positions, according to a BHS news release:
- Citizens Memorial Hospital: Noemi Moreno, Nataley Redd-Crites and Gabrielle Taylor, nursing technicians.
- Bill Grant Ford: Sam Volcko, parts stocker.
- Bolivar R-I Schools: Jerod Miller, custodial/maintenance.
- Woods Supermarket: Elijah Biddle, retail manager assistant, and Blake Halverson, retail assistant.
The release said the program currently has 16 apprentices across the Bolivar community.
“Our goal, as we proceed with this program, is to continue to add positions based on local employer need and student interest,” Betty Glasgow, BoMO Works coordinator, said in the release. “It has been enlightening to realize the need to educate students to be ‘workplace ready,’ and also educate parents on strengthening their child with confidence by allowing them to work through challenges while communicating with the student’s employer.”
As the BH-FP previously reported, BHS began looking into the program about a year ago, forming a focus group to review the concept, before implementing the program that allows students to get paid while completing on-the-job training.
“Student apprentices began their journey of apprenticeship in the fall after an orientation ‘boot-camp’ to prepare them for expectations of the workplace,” Glasgow added.
In addition to earning cash, students serving as an apprentice are able “to gain a national industry recognized credential,” the release said.
For more information regarding BoMO Works apprenticeships, contact Glasgow at bglasgow@bolivarschools.org or at 326-5228, ext. 5117.
