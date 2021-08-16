Making their mark

Traditionally, coach Nathan Rothdiener said, Bolivar High School’s girls tennis has “been a very strong program.”
He said he was “fortunate to inherit a very talented squad that finished second in state.”
This is a feat he credited to the history of the program and its success.
Last season, the team lost to Rogersville, but he said that only “got us hungry for the next time we would play them.” And, when they did meet again on the quarterfinals court, Bolivar won, leading the team to the final four.
“After the success of last season — finishing second in the state as a team and getting a doubles championship,” Rothdiener said, “the girls are really excited for this season.”
Last year, however, the Bolivar team graduated irreplaceable varsity players Megan Roberts, Lexi Berry and Hannah Goughnour, Rothdiener said.
“They were remarkable tennis players, leaders for the team and just great role models for everyone,” he added.
Roberts and Berry placed first in class 1 doubles and gave BHS its “first ever individual championship,” he said.
Returning seniors “looking to make their mark on the program,” he said, include Josie Douglas, McKinley Hedges, Sarah Bowes, Emma Geurin, Maddy Edge, Ashley Wade, Jenna Pastore, Kaytee Taylor and London Wilson. All of them, Rothdiener said, will need to push one another and set examples for their teammates.
“I'm counting on all of them,” he said, “to really take that leadership role,” teaching the underclassmen the team’s practice routines and what competition at this level looks like.
Last year, Rothdiener said, Douglas was his number three, having “finished second in districts.”
Hedges — Rothdiener’s number four last year — also placed in districts, but she placed first, earning a spot in the class 1 state tournament.
Both Douglas and Hedges will “be pushing each other for the top two spots on the ladder,” he added.
Bowes, he said, was his number five. He also said she “helped in the team effort in our playoff run.”
Geurin, Edge, Wade, Pastore, Taylor and Wilson will all be competing for varsity spots this season. He said they took the summer to work hard, and he is “getting excited for the season.”
Along with returning junior Brynley Waters, there are juniors Reagan Hunt, Abby Welch, Sophie Vestal, Morgan Burrow, Naomi Goughnour, Aubryn Sharp and Jennie Yeargain.
Waters, Rothdiener added, “played in the six spot last year.”
Also on the team are sophomores Ellie Thomas and Siya Bhadu, who will “be pushing for playing time,” Rothdiener said.
The incoming freshmen, he added, look “to be a promising bunch,” who will also compete to be on the court.
With this group of players, Rothdiener said he hopes to make the community proud by representing the high school well.
Accomplishing that might include the team aiming for the state playoffs. However, Rothdiener said for him to be happy and the team to be successful, the players just need to “give (their) best effort, enjoy the moment and be grateful for the opportunity to play.”
Still, certain obstacles could be a problem for the team.
With all the challenges the Bolivar team could face, though, Rothdiener said the biggest ones will be “those of the unknown.” There’s COVID-19 looming in the air, but there is also the new conference the team is joining. With the Ozark Conference comes a tougher schedule, he added.
He said this means teams with a “history of strong tennis” are some of the teams the Bolivar girls will play against, but he doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing.
“That’s the way I want it,” he said, adding how playing tough competition could push the team “to be better.”
It helps that the team has both parents and players who know what to do to succeed and “are willing to make the sacrifices necessary to compete at the highest level,” he said.
He added how “fortunate” he was to be leading “such an awesome group of girls,” crediting both the parents and community for that.
“Our school’s coaches, teachers and programs are awesome,” he said, “and it is in large part due to the community.”
Rothdiener especially wanted to thank the Southwest Baptist University tennis program. He highlighted SBU’s players and coaches and how their partnership has “helped not only our program but our community.”
He credited the partnership for developing both high-school-level players, as well as “adults who want to just go out and have fun.”
Well, this high school team will have that opportunity to further develop its players’ skills in its first match, set for Friday, Aug. 27, at the Kickapoo Invite. Matchtime is still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.