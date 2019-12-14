Man accused of assaulting deputy

A Bolivar man faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a Polk County deputy while trying to escape from the jail last week.
According to online court records, Michael J. Ybarra, 27, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony third-degree assault and class D felony attempted escape from confinement by striking a person.
Ybarra, who also faces two counts class C felony delivery of controlled substance in Polk County, was arrested by Polk County deputies and Bolivar police officers at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, for a traffic offense, according to a Bolivar Police Department probable cause statement.
Bolivar officers seized Ybarra’s vehicle, a silver 2000 Buick Century, as evidence in a first-degree assault investigation, the statement said. When searching the vehicle, they found around 474 grams of marijuana and 1,321 grams of THC infused vape cartridges in a backpack.
At around 7:10 a.m. the following morning, Wednesday, Dec. 4, corrections staff asked two deputies to help get a plate of pancakes that had been thrown in a safe cell where Ybarra was placed.
One deputy said he “informed Michael we were back there to retrieve his plate and clean the mess up,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office probable cause statement said. He told Ybarra to stay seated on the bed.
While a corrections officer was cleaning, Ybarra stood up and began to “pace back and forth,” the statement said.
Ybarra, who refused to sit on the bed in the cell, eventually tried to push the deputy out of the doorway of the cell.
“Michael struck me with his left hand in the side of the face … and grabbed my left ear with his right hand,” the statement said.
The deputy said he heard a ripping sound as Ybarra grabbed his ear, the statement said. He also said he injured his knee as he struggled with the suspect.
While law enforcement pushed Ybarra against a wall and then to the floor in the safe cell, he continued to fight, the statement said.
A deputy deployed his taser after Ybarra stood up in “an aggressive manner,” but the statement said “the probes did not make a good connection.” However, law enforcement was able to then restrain and handcuff Ybarra.
According to the BPD statement, Ybarra “has an extensive history of criminal activity that includes arrests for possession of narcotics, assaults …, evading law enforcement, tampering with witnesses or victims and theft” in Texas, California and Missouri.
Ybarra posted $50,000 bond on both sets of charges on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to online court records. He’s due in court Wednesday, Dec. 18.
Walnut Grove woman tries to escape
A felony charge was filed last week against a Walnut Grove woman who allegedly attempted to escape from Polk County Jail this fall.
According to online court records, Megan Lilly Vance, 22, is charged with class E felony escape or attempted escape from confinement in Polk County Circuit Court.
The felony complaint said Vance slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to run out of the jail’s door on Sunday, Oct. 27. The probable cause statement said Vance was arrested on a traffic stop for three capias warrants.
A warrant, carrying a $15,000 bond, was issued for Vance’s arrest.
