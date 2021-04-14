Man accused of threatening kids with knife

A man from Bolivar is facing felony assault and endangering the welfare of a child charges after allegedly hitting a victim and threatening children with a knife.
Cody W. Webster, 29, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class B felony first-degree domestic assault, class D felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk and class E felony third-degree domestic assault.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies received a report of an assault with a knife and possible stabbing at a home in the 3800 block of South 200th Road in Halfway at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Before the deputy arrived on scene, Webster and the female victim had reportedly left the residence, the statement said.
However, witnesses who remained at the residence, including two juvenile victims, said Webster and the victim were physically fighting before they left, per the statement.
One child told law enforcement Webster shoved the victim and punched her in the face. Other witnesses said Webster pushed, slapped and hit the victim in the face, the statement said.
When another child called 911 to report the incident, Webster got out a pocket knife, pointed it at a juvenile, and then threatened to cut the children’s throats, the statement said.
Webster returned to the residence at around 10 p.m. and was arrested by law enforcement. He denied assaulting the victim or threatening the children, per the statement. The victim said Webster threw a pocket knife into a field when they left earlier.
The statement said Webster had previous domestic assault charges filed by the Bolivar Police Department in 2016 and 2017.
Per the felony complaint, Webster faces five to 15 years in prison on the class B felony charge if convicted.
Webster is being held in Polk County Jail on $45,000 bond. He’s due in court Wednesday, April 14.
