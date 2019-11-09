A homeless man who was living with acquaintances south of Bolivar faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting a woman and threatening her with a box cutter.
According to online court records, Samuel Lynn Uselton, 34, is charged with felony armed criminal action, class B felony first-degree assault, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon and class E felony first-degree property damage in Polk County Circuit Court.
Polk County deputies responded to the 1500 block of East 496th Road, south of Bolivar, at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, for a physical assault, the probable cause statement said.
Witnesses said when the property owner asked Uselton and his girlfriend “to get their belongings and leave the property,” the man started “screaming that they were all going to die and he would burn her house down,” the statement said.
As Uselton walked toward a bunkhouse on the property, a victim said he came close to her and said, “I’m gonna kill you. I’m gonna kill you all.”
The statement said Uselton, who swung at the woman with a box cutter but missed, then “grabbed her by the throat and lifted her off the ground.”
She said Uselton, who witnesses said was waving the box cutter around while the woman was in the air, was pinned to the ground by his girlfriend.
The victim said Uselton “slammed her on the ground by her neck,” the statement said.
As he made his way off the property, Uselton popped two tires on the property owner’s truck with the box cutter.
The statement said the victim had “red hand marks on her throat” and a very hoarse voice when speaking with deputies.
Uselton is held in Polk County Jail on $45,000 bond plus conditions. He is due in court Wednesday, Nov. 13.
