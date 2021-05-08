A Bolivar man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and trying to drown her in a puddle.
According to online court records, Zachary Joshua Stanek, 23, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with felony armed criminal action; class B felony first-degree kidnapping — facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing; class D felony second-degree domestic assault; and class E felony unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4, exhibiting.
The probable cause statement said while deputies responded to a call for service at a home in the 4700 block of South 156th Road at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, they received a report that Stanek was suicidal.
After deputies found Stanek at a home in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street in Bolivar, the victim contacted law enforcement and said Stanek coerced her to meet him at Laney’s Gas Station in Pleasant Hope “by stating he would kill himself unless she showed up,” the statement said.
The victim said “when she arrived, Stanek placed a brown in color pump style rifle in her face and forced her into his vehicle,” the statement said.
She said Stanek drove her to an unknown location near the gas station, where he grabbed her by the hair, threw her from the vehicle onto the ground and told her to get in the bed of his truck and take care of his dog.
“As she attempted to get in the bed of the truck, Stanek began to drive away, throwing her to the ground and causing her to hit her head on the road,” the statement said.
He then exited the vehicle again, grabbed the victim by the hair and struck her with the butt end of a firearm, the statement said.
Stanek forced the victim into the bed of his truck and drove to the residence in the 4700 block of South 156th Road, the statement said.
When the victim told Stanek she didn’t want to go inside the residence but instead stay in the vehicle, he grabbed her, “forced her to the ground and placed her face into a puddle where he held her,” the statement said.
The victim told deputies “she was completely unable to breath” and felt like she was being drowned, per the statement.
She said she “was terrified and was unsure if Stanek was going to kill her,” the statement said.
The statement said deputies found two shotguns matching the description the victim gave law enforcement, her cell phone and a canine shock collar in Stanek’s vehicle.
Stanek is held in Polk County Jail on $150,000 bond. He’s due in court Wednesday, May 12.
If convicted, he faces two five- to 15-year prison terms for both the class B felony kidnapping and the armed criminal action charges.
