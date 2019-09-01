A Missouri man faces a felony domestic assault charge after allegedly punching a woman in the face, causing her serious physical injuries, this week.
According to online court records, Kyle Anton Watkins, 33, of Independence is charged with class A felony first-degree domestic assault in Polk County Circuit Court.
The probable cause statement said deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the 200 block of West Main Street in Humansville on Tuesday, Aug. 27, for a report of a domestic assault.
When deputies arrived, they found a woman seated at a kitchen table, “bleeding from the mouth” and “barely able to talk due to swelling of the face,” the statement said. She was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
The victim had “multiple broken teeth, multiple chipped teeth and a concussion,” the statement said.
She told deputies at the hospital she was assaulted by Watkins, who “punched her multiple times in the face with a closed fist,” the statement said. The victim said Watkins choked her, “causing her to almost black out,” and then dragged her by the hair into another room.
The statement said the victim told deputies he then “held the back of her head by the hair and smashed her face into the floor until she lost consciousness.”
She said she woke up when others pulled Watkins off of her.
The witnesses said Watkins “would have killed her” if they hadn’t stopped the assault.
Law enforcement later found Watkins, who was covered in the victim’s blood, hiding in a shed behind the residence, the statement said.
According to the felony complaint, Watkins is a persistent offender, having pleaded guilty in Jackson County to robbery in 1996, misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in 2013, and felony DWI in 2012 and 2013.
The complaint said Watkins also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault in Lafayette County in 2009 and felony first-degree tampering in Livingston County in 2016.
If convicted, Watkins could serve 10 to 30 years, or life, in prison, the complaint said.
He’s being held in Polk County Jail on $75,000 bond and is due in court Wednesday, Sept. 4.
