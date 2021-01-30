Man faces child abuse charge

A Polk County man faces a felony child abuse charge after allegedly striking a 5-year-old child.
According to online court records, Clayton E. Zachary, 30, of Flemington is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class D felony abuse or neglect of a child — no sexual contact, class D felony possession of controlled substance and class D misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies responded to the 3100 block of Rt. O in Flemington on Monday, Jan. 25, for a report of an assault on a child and a suicidal person.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found two women standing at the corner of Rt. O and South Street, the statement said.
One of the women said a 5-year-old boy came to her with “a big knot on his head.” When she asked what happened, the child said Zachary “knocked him off the toilet and made his nose bleed,” per the statement.
Another witness noted “bruises all over his body,” the statement said.
Deputies located Zachary in a white shed on the property, the statement said, where they also found a baggie of “crystal-like substance” and residue and a glass pipe with residue.
Zachary denied hurting the 5-year-old that day but told deputies he “did backhand the child in the mouth for not doing what he said,” per the statement. He did not confirm or deny leaving bruises on the boy’s body.
A warrant carrying a $25,000 bond has been issued for Zachary’s arrest.
If convicted of the abuse charge, Zachary faces one to seven years in prison, one year in county jail, up to $10,000 in fines, or a combination of fines and time served.
