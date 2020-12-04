Man hurt, building damaged in Saturday car crash

A Bolivar man was hurt and a building damaged in a single-car wreck early Saturday morning.
According to a news release, Bolivar police officers responded to the area of Mo. 32 and Wilson Avenue at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, for an injury car crash.
Nicholas Rey, 33, was driving a 2006 Ford 500 sedan westbound on Mo. 32, approaching the intersection of Wilson Avenue at an extremely high rate of speed, per the release.
“The driver failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the roadway to the north prior to the intersection,” the release stated.
The release stated Rey’s vehicle struck a curb, a speed limit sign, a utility pole, a second curb, a fire hydrant and a stop sign before becoming airborne for over 75 feet.
“When the vehicle landed, it began to slide until it rolled onto its side and struck the east wall of a building in the 300 block of east Mo. 32,” the release stated.
Lt. Roger Barron told the BH-FP the building was damaged, with a hole where the vehicle hit the wall, but was still able to be occupied.
The release said Rey appeared to have suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Rey’s vehicle was severely damaged, the release stated, and was removed from the scene by A&J Towing of Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.