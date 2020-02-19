Man hurt when hit by truck on south Mo. 13

The Bolivar Police Department is investigating an incident after a man was seriously hurt last month when he was struck by a vehicle.
According to the BPD, Samuel Henry Ingersoll, 25, of Springfield was hit by a vehicle on Mo. 13 in the area of East 490th Road and Rt. U at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.
Chief Mark Webb said the truck that officers believe hit Ingersoll left the scene before first responders arrived.
Witnesses heard “what sounded like a tire blowing on Mo. 13,” Webb said.
When they looked to see what happened, Webb said, “the witnesses saw a pickup truck with a box trailer traveling south on Mo. 13.”
They immediately heard someone yelling, “Help me!,” and went to search the area, Webb said. He said witnesses found Ingersoll lying in the ditch on the west side of southbound Mo. 13.
Ingersoll was transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Webb said.
Officers collected evidence from the crash site, Webb said.
He said the investigation is ongoing.
“They’re looking for any video footage from local businesses and churches,” Webb said.
