A Bolivar man was hurt when he ran into a pig while riding his motorcycle near Morrisville at around 9 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Thomas J. Crossland, 26, was northbound on a 2016 Harley Davidson Dyna Street on South 111th Road, 1 mile north of Morrisville, when he “struck a pig in the roadway and overturned.”
Crossland, who the report said was not wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
The motorcycle had moderate damages and was towed from the scene.
Trooper J.L. White investigated the crash.
