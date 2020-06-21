Man injured in motorcycle wreck

A Kansas man was injured in a motorcycle wreck on Mo. 13 just south of Bolivar on Wednesday afternoon, June 17.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Ricky McDowell, 60, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was southbound on the highway when he “experienced an unknown medical issue, causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road.”
McDowell’s 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle overturned in the wreck, and he was ejected, the report stated.
According to the report, McDowell, who was wearing a helmet, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
His motorcycle was totaled and towed from the scene by B&B Wrecker of Bolivar, the report stated.
Msgt. K. L. Mills investigated the wreck.
