Man injured in wreck

A man from Halfway was moderately injured in a single vehicle wreck in Halfway around noon Wednesday, Aug. 26.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Brandon Maggard, 35, was northbound on Rt. H near Mo. 32 when his 2006 Ford F-150 traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment and a fence.
Maggard was wearing a seat belt, the report stated.
He was transported by EMS to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, the report stated.
His pickup was totaled and towed from the scene, the report stated.
Trooper D.J. Jackson investigated the wreck.
