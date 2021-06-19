A Walnut Grove man was killed when the dirt bike he was driving collided head-on with a vehicle in Polk County on Tuesday, June 15.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Austin T. Heglund, 25, was driving a 2001 Yamaha YZ250 dirt bike northbound on Mo. 215 in Morrisville at around 8 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
A 16-year-old girl from Willard, who was southbound in a 2012 Jeep Liberty, also drove off the highway, and the dirt bike and Jeep “hit head on off the roadway,” the report stated.
Heglund was not wearing a helmet, per the report. He was taken from the scene to Pitts Chapel Funeral Home in Bolivar, and next of kin was notified.
The report stated the teenager was wearing a seat belt. She was tested for alcohol usage as required by law.
Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene by B&B Towing of Bolivar, the report stated.
Cpl. J.R. Rorie investigated the wreck. The report stated this was Troop D’s 60th fatality of 2021.
