A man was pinned and injured following a wreck at Tracker Marine boat plant in Bolivar on Thursday, Nov. 14.
According to a Bolivar Police Department news release, Samantha Mitchell, 34, of Bolivar was attempting to turn her 2005 Pontiac Montana northbound onto Killingsworth Avenue at around 1:50 p.m.
Mitchell struck a 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette van, driven by Sara Benson, 36, of Bolivar and carrying three juvenile passengers, the release said.
The Oldsmobile then veered into a structure on the east of the road at the entrance to Tracker Boats, the release said.
When the vehicle struck the building, a 37-year-old Rogersville man inside became pinned between the vehicle and a wall, the release said.
The northbound lane was closed while first responders worked the scene.
After the man was freed, he was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital for “suspected serious injuries,” the release said.
The release said the crash caused “major damage to the building.”
Via a spokesperson, the R-1 school district confirmed the van was transporting three STEP students at the time of the wreck.
"No students were injured," the district said. "And no R-1 staff were involved in the accident."
The release said the van was disabled in the crash and was removed from the scene by B&B Towing of Bolivar.
The BH-FP contacted Tracker Marine for comment, but as of press time Friday no response had been received.
