Mapping out a solution?

An ongoing disagreement over the responsibility of adding 911 addresses to the Polk County E-911 Central Dispatch system remains unresolved, but recent conversations may lead to the return of an agreement between the county and the dispatch center over sharing GIS data.
At the 911 board’s Tuesday, Sept. 17, meeting, Polk County Assessor Rita Lemmon sat down with board members to try to reach a consensus on addresses.
The board has maintained that Lemmon’s office was responsible for assigning a situs address, data used by dispatch that conveys where a home sits on a piece of property.
Board members had expressed frustration at recent meetings after 911 mapping coordinator Billy Marshall had turned up more than 300 homes that weren’t on the dispatch center’s map.
Lemmon, though, said she’d understood the dispatch center would manage 911 addressing.
The assessor and representatives from the 911 center met with Polk County commissioners in July and seemed to come away with different ideas on where the responsibility falls.
“We had it that you had approved to take over the addressing,” Lemmon told dispatch director Sarah Newel during the meeting.
“No,” Newell said. “We never took over the addressing.”
The two agencies see different ends of the map, Lemmon said. The assessor’s office maps parcels by their township, section and range, not where their driveways are, she said.
“On our part, we assess,” she told the board. “That is the main part of the job. I don’t care if there’s five houses on a piece of property. I am concerned on who is supposed to pay the taxes.”
The current arrangement sees Lemmons’ office assign situs addresses to new homeowners who come in to have their properties assessed. That address point is shared as a slip of paper with the dispatch center, which Newell said sends Marshall to confirm and input the address into the 911 grid system.
The back and forth elicited a question from board chair Steven Bruce about how the practice of having the assessor note the situs address came to be.
“There is no statute that we can find anywhere that says that,” Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock, who attended the meeting with Lemmon, said. “I’ve always been told since I came in here that it was a statute.”
Answering a followup question from Bruce about the practice’s origins decades ago, Lemmon unfurled a large, drawn paper map.
“There was no 911 (dispatch) at the time,” Lemmon said. “The assessor’s office had the only maps. So they did them. They had people go out and just drive and draw on paper what a road would look like.”
Newell said 911 mapping had started before the central dispatch center came together.
Lemmon said her office doesn’t need a situs address. Its concern is where to send the tax bill.
If the office has a situs address for the property, it’s included when that information is shared with the dispatch center, Lemmon said, but the scenario isn’t universal.
Hancock tried to strike a deal between the two groups.
“If the board thinks it makes more sense for you guys to assign the address, do it,” he said. “If the board thinks it makes more sense for the assessor’s office to do it, I don’t have a problem with that either. We just need to decide.”
Board members raised the question of cost.
“Who’s going to pay for this?” Bruce asked. “If we do this, it’s going to take more people and more money than we presently have.”
The system, as it stands now, is inefficient, Newell said. If the assessor’s office is already sending staff to an address to assess property, they should make sure the home has a 911 address, she said.
Later, the assessor added she doesn’t have time to pull staff off other duties to “work for 911.”
Plus, she said, some houses aren’t properly marked. Office staff sometimes finds rural homes at only have post office boxes. However, she said, if current staff finds a home without a situs address, it’s added.
Despite the challenges, Bruce voiced support for the 911 center taking on the responsibility.
“To serve the people, we need to do the 911 addresses,” he said.
During discussion, both the county and center committed to working together.
“We want to get along,” Hancock said.
“We do, too,” Newell replied. “Very much so.”
GIS issues
During the talk, Newell also spoke about a lack of common systems in place between the county and dispatch center.
Both, along with the city, had previously shared a GIS server, a system with an interactive online map including situs addresses and property data. That cooperative ended several years ago, she said.
Newell said county IT contractor Alan Simpson, who was not present at the meeting, was partly responsible for the lack of cooperation.
“You have GIS in this county that was paid for by grant money, and a lot of it and nobody uses it because you have one individual that is difficult and nobody can play with,” she said.
The split, she said, led to a broken county GIS system where information would otherwise be shared between government entities, like the assessor’s office, 911 and the city.
However, Simpson, speaking with the BH-FP Wednesday, Sept. 18, said the dispatch center had branched off due to its specific GIS needs.
The county had continued to support a GIS server, he said, even after the split.
“I would advocate for getting that team back together,” he said.
The county and center can work through the situation with basic data-sharing agreements, he told the BH-FP.
Newell, speaking at the meeting, drew a similar tone.
“That GIS is not bad,” she said. “It just needs to be fixed.”
For one, the current GIS server may be outdated, said Polk County Emergency Management Director Robert Dickson. Because the county and center have split from the cooperative, no information is between the two on the server, meaning Lemmon’s office communicates new situs addresses through slips of paper.
Newell said the center can’t just import data currently in the old server because it would overwrite its current work.
Hancock said contractual obligations may stipulate who handles GIS management.
The county’s system is hosted by Midland GIS solutions. The Web GIS, the public-facing version of a GIS site, is online at polkcomogis.com.
Dickson, who also handles IT for the center, proposed an option to limit server access to just the county and 911 center — purchase a new GIS server and host it at what he calls a neutral, secure location, so other entities can make use of it. Those entities could share the cost, Dickson added.
Hancock was hesitant but optimistic.
“I don’t have a problem with any of this,” he said. “If this makes it better for everyone, we can probably make it happen. Like I said, though, there may be some contractual issues.”
Closed Session
During open session, the board did not take a vote on any measures to change the system in place but later went into closed session to discuss Marshall’s salary and job duties, Newell told the BH-FP Thursday, Sept. 19.
Were the center to take over 911 addressing formally, she said, the new tasks and responsibilities would be placed, at least partly, on Marshall.
“That’s not what he was originally hired for,” she said.
After the closed session, Newell told the BH-FP, board members resolved to have her research the additional costs and requirements for managing addressing.
Moving forward, Newell said, a common GIS system between the county and 911 could work for both parties.
“It would probably be easier for everybody,” she said.
The E-911 board meets at 9 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month in the conference room of the Central Dispatch Center, located at 1705 S. Lillian Ave., Bolivar.
Board members include chair Bruce, Denzil Roberts, Melilli, Clay Meyer, Ken Witt, Brent Watkins and Jeff Miller.
