March 20, which happened to be the first day of spring, couldn’t come quickly enough for the majority of us, especially after February’s brutal reminder that it was still indeed winter.
Mother nature is nobody to mess with and I personally am hoping she got that all out of her system.
March 3 was World Wildlife Day, according to my Missouri Department of Conservation natural events wildlife calendar For those of us who live in rural settings, about everyday is wildlife day and we’re grateful for the opportunity to enjoy it. It’s becoming more and more common for wildlife to wander into the city limits as towns continue to stretch out, so wildlife sightings certainly aren’t limited to any one specific area anymore.
March 17 was St. Patrick’s Day and we have Palm Sunday coming up on March 28.
That pretty much makes March one diverse month with something for everyone to celebrate.
During this busy month of celebrating, don’t forget to schedule a little time to visit the Polk County Recycling Center where you will be greeted by Ben Lee.
The Polk County Recycling Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each Thursday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The location is just east of Mo. 32 and Rt. D in Bolivar.
The recycling center is accepting the same items as always. The complete list follows below for your convenience:
Plastic: Plastics No. 1 and No. 2 are now being taken for recycling and no longer have to be sorted separately. Lids for those plastics are also accepted and may be left on the bottles.
Aluminum: Aluminum cans need to be separated from other aluminum products such as foil, pie tins, etc. Having them already sorted will help because the beverage cans will go in a different bin than the other foil items.
Tin cans: These are accepted, and you will be glad to know that you do not have to remove the labels if you would prefer not to.
Glass: Glass recycling is easy, as you do not need to separate it by color. Clear and colored glass can be put in the collection container. Ceramics are not accepted.
Cardboard: Your cardboard items do need to be flattened, but you don’t have to remove the staples. Cardboard cereal boxes and other clean boxes are fine, but no pizza boxes or other boxes with food scraps.
Paper: Office paper, newspapers and magazines are accepted in the same bin.
Books: Hardcover books can be bagged together, or the hardcovers may be taken off and put into the cardboard bin and the pages may be added to the paper bin. Corrugated cardboard only goes into the cardboard bin.
Other items that you wouldn’t necessarily think about being recycled are accepted. You may bring lawn mowers and small engines that have had their fluids drained, Christmas lights, wiring and/or electrical cords, automotive batteries, metal appliances including refrigerators, washers and dryers, freezers and metal shelving.
All appliances need fluids drained prior to bringing them to the center. Freezers and refrigerators also need refrigerants pumped off ahead of time. VCRs are also accepted.
You may also take your cardboard to Community Outreach Ministries from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
I hope you will enjoy this month of March and take time to enjoy all the things that make you happy. Be kind to each other and be kind to this earth. I know people who live here.
Janet Gordon is a recycling enthusiast who calls the Polk/Hickory county line home.
