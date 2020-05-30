To keep or not to keep the public water/sewer utility for the City of Bolivar? That is the question before the citizens in this coming election.
As mayor, I want as much transparency as possible, which is why the city has had the following documents online since the announcement of the utility sale proposal. The city’s website, bolivar.mo.us, has these links:
Public Hearing Notice for Feb. 25
Proposed City of Bolivar Utilities April 7, 2020, Ballot Issue
Informational Analysis Regarding Ballot Questions No. 1 and No. 2
Call of Election — Ordinance 3574 **Election now scheduled for June 2, 2020
Asset Purchase Agreement — Ordinance 3572
Liberty Utilities Right of Providing and Franchise Fee — Ordinance 3573
Appraisal — Feb. 14, 2019,Waterworks and Sewerage System
Review of Appraisal July 8, 2019.
As required by RSMO 393.320, the city went a step further and had an independent appraiser review all these appraisals.
If you would like to see the city’s variance document, which tells the feasibility from the engineering firm the city hired to address EPA regulations and the cost to the ratepayer, along with the years and total cost to the city to meet these regulations, this document has been noted in a couple of articles written here in our local newspaper. For the full document, please visit dnr.mo.gov/env/wpp/wqstandards/documents/2019-12-02-final-variance-bolivar.pdf.
If the citizens want to sell the utility system to help capitalize on other interests, like public safety, streets, parks and economic development, which the city could dowith the funds received from the sale (without an increase to Bolivar property taxes) by utilizing the $23.5 million the city would receive, this is a way to go.
If the citizens would rather not sell the utility, then the city must continue to look for revenue sources to be able to meet the needs of not only the WWTP and sewer departments but also for the water, public safety and parks departments. Remember, when we were addressing the reallocation of sales tax, we said this was just a short-term fix.
The city has been working at minimal staffing in the public safety and administrative departments for three-plus years due to sales tax being flat, which continues to be the primary source of revenue for these city departments.
Costs continue to rise, and more people are shopping online. The city receives no local use sales tax for those online purchases.
To address John George and Arleen Ferguson’s letter on May 23, in the BH-FP, a snapshot of October 2019 budget revenues and expenses does not tell the whole story.
These months reflect revenues the city was receiving from ongoing sewer project leases, but the expenses had not completely been finalized, making it appear that the city had more money in reserve than actual.
It is also important to note that Mr. George’s and Ms. Ferguson’s calculations only account for the WWTP/sewer expenses portion in the formula. What he has left out is the water side of the expenses that will include the completing of loops in the waterline system, the repair and rebuilding of existing water towers and other routine repair costs.
Liberty’s proposed 19% increase does take all these repairs and upgrade costs into account. The city’s 38% increase is only that of the requirements of EPA.
— Mayor Christopher Warwick
