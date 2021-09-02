One new track champion was crowned with three others, adding to their Lucas Oil Speedway title resumes on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Dillon McCowan nailed down his first Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified crown on Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick, according to a speedway news release.
McCowan, a 17-year-old from Urbana, not only won the season title but also captured the feature with a late pass for a third feature victory of the season in the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series, the release said.
Meanwhile, Kris Jackson celebrated his sixth Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod championship, Cole Henson repeated his ULMA Late Model points title and David Hendrix earned the O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars title.
The release said other feature winners were Andy Bryant in Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Larry Ferris in ULMA Late Models and Scotty Allen in O'Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.
McCowan wins title and championship
McCowan won the championship in style, passing Jason Pursley for the lead with four laps remaining and going on to celebrate his third feature victory of the season, in addition to the points title.
“It hasn't sunk in just yet. It's a lot bigger than just me," McCowan said in victory lane, per the release. "It's everybody behind the scenes who helped me get here. It's been fun this year."
The ultra-consistent McCowan had 13 top-five finishes in his first full season of driving a USRA Modified.
Once he got in the lead, the release said McCowan never looked back from there, going on to win by 2.1 seconds over Pursley, who also finished runner-up in the points chase.
"It was an awesome race," McCowan said, per the release.
Lucas Gibbs finished third with Kevin Blackburn fourth and Thompson fifth.
Bryant, Jackson nab honors
Andy Bryant grabbed an early lead and checked out on the field en-route to the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature victory, the release said. Meanwhile, Lebanon's Kris Jackson clinched his sixth season championship without even making it into the feature starting field.
Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, beat Ryan Gillmore by 1.2 seconds for his second feature victory of the season.
Despite challenges by Gillmore from the inside groove, the release said, Bryant was able to hold on for the win. Shawn Whitman was third with JC Morton fourth and Potter coming home in fifth.
"Those restarts, I was getting pretty tired of them," Bryant said, according to the release. "The long green-flag run we had, I knew I had a pretty good distance. We got the car home in one piece, and the track was pretty good tonight for the most part, from what I could see."
Jackson took an unconventional final-night road to his sixth track championship. After struggling in his heat race, Jackson had to run a B Main, and his car was wounded in two separate accidents — not of his making — before a single lap could be completed.
Jackson pulled into the pits, returned a lap down and wound up ninth, leaving him out of the feature field. Fortunately for Jackson, his 77-point lead at the beginning of the night gave him enough of a cushion to hold on for another championship. He also won titles consecutively from 2012-14 and then 2019-20.
"Luckily, we had a strong enough year that tonight didn't matter," Jackson said, per the release, who had seven feature wins during the season.
Jackson unofficially wound up 35 points in front of Morton, the release said.
Ferris wins; Henson repeats title
Larry Ferris continued his late-season roll, winning the ULMA Late Model feature for the second straight week. Ferris of Nevada passed Henson with three laps remaining and held off the season champ by six-tenths of a second.
“I had a good run on him on that caution, and I think I would have got him,” Ferris said, per the release, who slipped past Henson coming out of turn four to complete lap 17 — one lap after making a pass that didn't stick due to a caution flag.
The release said Henson began the night 35 points in front of Fennewald and removed all mystery about the championship battle by leading the first 16 laps and never letting Fennewald around him. The Russellville driver ended Fennewald’s championship streak at three last season.
“I'll tell you what, it's incredible," Henson said, who also leads the Lucas Cattle Company ULMA national points, according to the release. "We came into the year and were not gonna run for points, but the consistency was there. We won two races down here, and we were there, so we said, 'let's go battle for it.”
Including his three feature wins, Henson had 11 top-five feature finishes in 12 events this season.
Allen and Hendrix finish on top
Scotty Allen picked up his fourth O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature win of the season, and David Hendrix brought home the season championship.
Allen of Urbana, took over the lead from Burl Woods on lap three, making a pass coming out of turn four. He held it the rest of the way, fighting off a mid-race challenge from Ed Griggs as the top two were side by side for several laps, according to the speedway’s release.
Allen was able to start building his lead, getting it to 1.5 seconds by lap 15 and extending it to a final margin of 2.9 seconds over Griggs. Robert White finished third with Woods fourth and Hendrix fifth.
Waynesville's Hendrix, meanwhile, celebrated the track championship in the division's initial season, the release added. Hendrix had won two previous track championships in the Street Stock class.
Hendrix won three early season features and used consistency to build an insurmountable points-lead entering championship night.
"That's pretty cool," Hendrix said of becoming the first Stock Cars track champ, per the release. "We're having a blast in this class. We've been struggling a little bit the last half of the year.”
Labor Day weekend ahead
Lucas Oil Speedway will host a Labor Day weekend of racing with the 11th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals set for Friday through Sunday, Sept. 3-5, on Lake Lucas, the release said. Next door on the dirt track, the second annual Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, with USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods joining the Late Models.
For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
