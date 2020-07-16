McCowan takes home win

Sixteen-year-old Dillon McCowan finally got to celebrate in Lucas Oil Speedway’s victory lane Saturday, July 11.
The Urbana teenager held off Kris Jackson to earn the USRA B-mod victory and, while it was his second official win of the season, the other came after an apparent winner was later disqualified and the fans had departed, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
"It feels amazing," McCowan said in the release.
Jackson had moved into second one lap after a restart and was right behind McCowan when the race's fifth caution slowed things on lap 18, the release stated.
McCowan clung to the low groove the rest of the way to hold on to win by about five car lengths, the release stated.
Cornell wires field for ULMA late model win
Kaeden Cornell started on the pole and led all 20 laps to earn his second ULMA late model feature win of the season. Cornell beat Larry Ferris by about eight car lengths in a race that had two early cautions before a long, green-flag run to the finish.
In victory lane, the Willard driver made a quick point to wish his parents, Aaron and Tracy, a happy anniversary, the release stated.
"Without them, I wouldn't be standing here. They mean the world to me," Cornell said in the release.
Brown grabs 5th street stocks triumph
Derek Brown of Stoutland made it five wins in the street stocks, leading all 20 laps of the feature. He outdistanced his dad, Tim Brown, by almost six seconds.
"I've been waiting for a track like this for a long time, and it didn't disappoint. That was fun," Derek Brown said in the release.
After a restart, it took four laps for Derek Brown to re-establish a two-second lead. The race stayed green for the final 14 laps, according to the release.
Domer captures first USRA modified win
Nevada's Chase Domer started on the pole and led all the way to earn the first USRA modified victory of his career at Lucas Oil Speedway.
Domer dominated in the caution-free event, rolling to a 3.2-second lead by the halfway mark of the 20-lap race. He finished an even two seconds in front of runner-up Robbie Reed, the season points leader.
"We've been racing over here for about eight years and finally got us one," Domer said in the release.
Californian Cockrun wins in mod lites
Sixteen-year-old Kaden Cockrun took the lead midway through the mod lite feature and went on to capture the win.
The category raced at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time Saturday.
Cockrun of Bakersfield, California, started fourth, and won by just under 1 second.
"I love this place,” he said in the release. “I've watched a lot of my heroes win here. To get to race on the same track they do, being all the way from California, this is pretty cool."
