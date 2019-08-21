MCE board approves arming faculty, staff

In its Thursday, Aug. 15, public hearing, the Marion C. Early R-5 school board voted unanimously to approve the use of school protection officers.
The approval of SPOs allows selected MCE faculty and staff to complete the necessary training and requirements to carry concealed firearms or a self-defense spray device in any school in the district.
At the hearing’s beginning, MCE superintendent Josh Angel presented information about the background of SPOs, laws and training requirements.
After Angel presented his information, the hearing switched gears into having public commentary and a discussion panel.
During discussion, Angel said the MCE district already has a school resource officer, but the position isn’t full-time.
“We partner with Polk County, and we have a school resource officer on campus 50% of the time — two of the four days of the school week,” Angel said.
Regarding the pending approval of SPOs as an additional safety measure, though, Angel noted faculty have already expressed interest in undergoing training to be certified.
“We have a safety-security team,” Angel said, “and we have had faculty members express interest if the board chooses to approve this.”
Further on in the discussion, Angel said after the use of SPOs are approved, the board would vote “on a training program, and then that training program would start at the end of this month.”
However, he added, it’s a “pretty intensive training program” and “would take 12-15 days of training.”
Angel noted the training days are spread out throughout the year.
He said the ultimate goal is by the time school starts next August, the school district will have its school protection officers.
The cost for the SPO program comes “out of local tax dollars,” Angel said, after a member of the public inquired.
R-5 board vice president Cassie Harper asked if the board would determine whether SPOs use either firearms or sprays.
“That information would be decided in closed session,” Angel responded. “And as far as the type of firearm or anything like that, usually a course provider would decide.”
Even if an SPO would prefer to use defensive spray, “the course requires firearms training,” he said.
After the hearing’s discussion came to a close, the board voted 6-0 to approve SPOs.
Future training
Once approved, board president Scott Grant made a motion for the board to vote on the approval of an SPO training course led by Peacekeepers Training, a law enforcement and security training center based in Springfield, as MCE’s designated training course for SPOs.
“After doing research and talking with local students who finished their training, they’re a solid program,” Angel said.
Other area schools are also looking into the same training program, he said.
“This is who I would recommend for this training,” Angel explained. “It’s local and it’s really close. (The training range) is in Bolivar, so that helps as far as getting our people there. Cost-wise, it is very reasonable compared to some other training type programs out there.”
Harper asked if the course “tailors to rural campuses,” and pointed out how she saw larger municipalities included on their list.
“Do we know whether or not they will recognize the context of those serving in this capacity?” she asked.
Angel told Harper the program Peacekeepers Training put on last year consisted of only rural schools and smaller communities.
“They’ve been been nothing but willing to work around schedules and that type of thing,” he added.
A handout given to attendees at the hearing provided some of the following information about Peacekeepers Training’s SPO training course:
- This course is designed to give campus teachers, administrators and safety/security officers the basic skills needed to respond to a life-threatening weapon event ...
- Missouri State legislative requirements are followed, and Missouri State University is certifying the program within the requirements set by the state.
- Peacekeepers Training is the foremost recognized training organization for security and law enforcement in southwest Missouri, and is acknowledged by MSU, Drury Police Academy and Missouri Homeland Security.
- Assessments, lecture, hands on training, a firing range, a computer simulation system with stimulus response, a conclusive airsoft training and a test program are all located in Bolivar, Missouri.
- Cost: Depends on number of total participants. (Estimated per person $1,226-$1,575.)
- 12-hour annual refresher training required.
The board approved the Peacekeepers Training SPO course unanimously.
Board members present were Grant, Harper, Christy Wiebe, Thomas Francka, Chris Hampton and Josh Reed. Treasurer Kevin Painter was absent.
