The Marion C. Early R-5 School District will hold parent-teacher conferences from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Elementary students have a scheduled conference time. Parents of middle school and high school students are asked to call the office at 376-2216 to get signed up for a conference time.
Grade cards will be handed out at the conferences.
The same night, the elementary campus will also hold Title I Family Reading and Math Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the AP room. The parent advisory and PTO meeting is at 6:30.
College-bound seniors and their parents are invited to attend FAFSA Frenzy from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the PC1 Lab.
