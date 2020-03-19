Plans for Marion C. Early R-5 kindergarten and preschool registration are underway.
Children who will be 5 before Aug. 1 are of age to enroll for next year’s kindergarten class.
Four- and 5-year-olds are eligible for preschool registration. According to a news release, the district will have space for 20 preschool students this fall — 10 each in the morning and afternoon sessions. During registration, priority will be given to 4-year-olds who will be entering kindergarten the following year, with all others being placed on a waiting list. A waiting list will be created in the order of receipt of a completed enrollment packet.
Those enrolling will need to bring birth certificates, immunization records and proof of residency.
Kindergarten screening appointments will be made during the registration process. All students entering kindergarten must be screened. Kindergarten screening will be Wednesday, May 6.
For more information, call the elementary office at 376-2215.
