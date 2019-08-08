The Marion C. Early R-5 School Board will host a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the school library.
The hearing will focus on the use of school protection officers — selected faculty members who have completed the necessary requirements as established by Missouri law.
Information on the duties of a school protection officers and the requirements that are necessary for a school district to permit the use of school protection officers will be provided at the meeting, including the required training and background checks.
