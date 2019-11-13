Coming into the final stretch of the Class 3 state championship 5K race in Columbia Saturday, Nov. 9, Bolivar senior Peter Bowling passed a clump of runners, picking off one after the other to find himself step for step with Kirksville’s Evan Aubuchon.
At the last step, Bowling leaned ahead of Aubuchon to take 11th in the race.
The result capped a varsity campaign that saw the veteran runner earn back-to-back all-state honors after a ninth-place 2018 finish. The squad that was second at state last year.
This year’s Liberators took third at the meet, finishing with 107 points. First-placed Festus had 39.
Just as amazing as Bowling’s performance was his comeback this year after a month-long midseason illness, Bolivar coach Ron Bandy said.
“To miss a month of training and still put up a personal best time in the biggest race of his life was amazing,” Bandy said. “Everyone needs to know how powerful this young man is in his devotion to his faith, his family and his team.”
Bowling, who finished in 16:11, led the Liberators, including Ethan Billingslea, 28th in 16:41; Will Mccraken, 34th in 16:53; and Cale Thiessen, 48th in 17:02. Blake Goodman was 66th in 17:23, followed by Tanner White, 69th in 17:24, and Hunter Davis, 106th in 17:52.
Bandy said his team performed incredibly, despite the pressure of entering the season following last year’s success. Bandy said the back-to-back success was unprecedented.
“These boys have done something that few teams ever get to experience and something no Bolivar Cross Country team has done,” he said. “It is hard to put into words how I feel as the coach of these boys. They have worked so hard and come together so well.”
Success requires supporting each other, he said, something the team did well this year.
“If the crew of athletes does not lean on each other, it is hard to be successful all the way through the state competition. These young men are amazing.”
Lady Libs take home ninth
Bolivar girls cross country backed up its 2018 state championship with a top-10 performance this year, taking ninth in a race they were projected to finish 10th.
Bandy said the group had initial fears about moving on after last year’s success. Instead, the Lady Liberators came together.
“This is the ninth straight top-10 state performance for the ladies,” he said. “What an amazing performance and tradition.”
Junior Emily Bandy led the team home, finishing 20th in 19:35 for all-state honors.
“Emily had a huge race with a 40-second personal best,” the coach said.
She was followed by Cora Stimpson, who ran 19:53 for 27th. Ron Bandy said the leading duo has worked hard to build a good future for the young team.
London Wilson was 56th in 20:35, and Sierra Fox was 139th in 22:06, a personal best. Abigail Lamke ran a personal best of 22:07 for 140th, while Shaylee Goodman was 147th in 22:36. Mckenzie Noot took 155th, finishing in 22:50.
“All of the ladies ran tough Saturday,” the coach said. “With three personal records set and two near misses of personal bests, I am so excited to see these young ladies progress over the next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.