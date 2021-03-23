Medal material

Bolivar High School wrestling sent six grapplers to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Class 3 state meet last week and returned to Polk County with three medals.
Tyson Moore, Jack Roweton, Drayton Huchteman, Canyon Cunningham, Hunter Davis and Trey Brewer competed Friday, March 12, at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Moore finished runner-up at 152 pounds. Huchteman was third at 220 pounds. Roweton completed Bolivar’s trip to the medal stand, garnering fifth at 285 pounds.
The Liberators as a team finished sixth in their first year competing as a Class 3 team. Bolivar previously competed in Class 2, and finished third last year and second in 2019. The Liberators won their first district championship this year.
Moore, a junior, and Huchteman and Roweton, both seniors, shared with the BH-FP their thoughts on the season and their team.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
You finished your season at the state tournament. That's a huge accomplishment. Are you proud of how you wrested this year?
JR — I was proud of the way I started the year and finished the year. But in the middle of the season, I lost some motivation, which led to more losses than I should’ve had. Overall, I’m glad I stuck with it and finished up with a state medal.
DH — I am proud of how I wrestled this year. The outcome at state could’ve been better, but it was a fun season for sure!
TM — I am proud of how I wrestled this year. I wrestled to the best of my ability and came up a little short, but that happens.
Wrestling is a mental sport. Where was your head at during the state tournament?
TM — I was on top of everything, I felt good about wrestling and was in a good state of mind during the tournament. Even though I came up short, my head was still in the right place.
DH — I was nervous. It’s my last year and I had something to prove, which probably put me out of the finals and possibly winning.
JR — My mindset was stronger than it had ever been at state. When I’d start to get tired, I would just think about how this could be my last match ever, and then it would just go away. There was nothing that was going to stop me from getting on that podium.
How did you and your teammates support each other?
DH — We supported each other super good, exactly how I would want the support.
JR — There’s a lot of people in our room that know what they’re doing. So, at any time you can ask a question about a move or position and they’ll help you out no problem. Plus, everyone is friends, so everybody’s glad to help.
TM — We kept a positive attitude with each other and we were there for each other for drilling and a lot of other things.
What do you feel like you and the team did really well this year?
TM — Just keeping a positive attitude with everything we did and always helping each other out if needed.
JR — COVID-19 made the season almost a month longer than it normally is. I feel like the team and I took that better than other schools and just kept pushing through.
DH — We did really good at managing to still have people to fill the spots of people that were out (due to COVID-19 precautions). Having good backups really helps.
Any other thoughts on the season or your high school career?
JR — There’s no way I’d be the athlete I am today without (head wrestling) coach (Jeff) Davis. He’s the first coach that made me realize I’m not the center of the world, and that hard work and discipline are what’ll get you where you need to go.
TM — We’re a great team and we work hard.
DH — It’s been a fun ride!
