Vesta Seiner sent in this photo of her 91-year-old dad, Velbert Walker, with one of the many cantaloupes he grew this summer.
“Everyone that knows him has been told he bought the plant for 75 cents and harvested at least sixteen huge and tasty cantaloupe from it,” she said.
