“Mem'ries light the corners of my mind
Misty water-colored mem'ries of the way we were”
These are words from a hit song released in 1973 by Barbara Streisand, entitled “The Way We Were.” Streisand is a super talented, megastar performer who has millions, maybe billions, of fans who faithfully follow her career. I think she’s awesome. Yet, I haven’t thought about this song since my senior year in high school, and it’s stuck in my head.
As Christians, we should remember. Did you know that? Absolutely! In the Old Testament it says “Remember the Sabbath by keeping it Holy.” (Exodus 20:8) In the book of Numbers, we see the instructions for Passover, given to the Israelites to remember their release from Egyptian captivity.
Christians celebrate Good Friday in honor of the sacrifice Christ made through his death. Easter Sunday commemorates His resurrection. So, I don’t think it’s a far stretch to say that God wants us to remember where we’ve been and the way we were because the act of remembering can provide us with encouragement for our present situations. Our memories can strengthen us and empower us to keep fighting the good fight of faith.
Here are more of the lyrics of the song I mentioned earlier.
“Mem'ries may be beautiful and yet
What's too painful to remember
We simply choose to forget”
Oh, the tension in those lines! Sometimes, we choose to forget. Except we shouldn’t. It’s in those painful moments when grace shows up, when comfort comes in, when strength helps us survive. Pain provides opportunities for growth and change.
So yes, I will choose to remember. I will honor those precious people who are no longer here on earth with me. To treasure the good and the bad means I’ve found a truth that has withstood the test of time — the truth that the memory of God’s loving presence will carry me through today’s treacherous valley and will help me climb the next mountain. That’s why God wants us to remember where we’ve been with Him.
“Can it be that it was all so simple then
Or has time rewritten every line
If we had the chance to do it all again, tell me, would we, could we”
Knowing now what we know about our times in the valley, would we do it all again? There are some situations I can say, “No! I would never choose to do it again.” Still. There are other situations I wish I could do over. Yet, as I look back, the sovereignty of the Lord covers every moment. His faithfulness never ceases to amaze me.
And let us never forget that He led Israelites out of captivity. Jesus told the woman caught in adultery “to go and sin no more.” We are to remember where we’ve been, who we’ve been, and where sin led us so we can choose differently and celebrate the transforming power of who we are now.
Julia Bartgis is a local writer and alumna of Southwest Baptist University. She currently serves as board president of Exodus Ministry of Missouri Inc., which helps women find transformative freedom after incarceration.
