The countryside will come alive with the sounds of road work as Polk County commissioners eye a number of paving projects this fall.
Due west of Bolivar’s Citizens Memorial Healthcare campus, county road crews are in the process of resurfacing East 430th Road, also called West Parkview Street, northern district commissioner Kyle Legan confirmed this week.
Legan said crews have laid chip seal on the roadway, replacing the hot mix asphalt that had been in place for about five years. The road connects Mo. 13 with the hospital campus on Mo. 83.
Fast, heavy traffic caused the road surface to wear out at an accelerated rate, Legan said, adding that, years back, the county hadn’t been able to afford an additional two-inch layer of asphalt, which would have protected the surface.
“We can’t do it, so we’re trying to preserve what we’ve got,” he said.
The county made the decision to redo the road surface over this summer, he said.
“It had so many alligator cracks in it,” he said. “We were going to have to do something, or we were going to lose the road.”
The road surface had been chip sealed before the county replaced it with asphalt, Legan said, acknowledging that the smoother, more expensive asphalt may be more popular.
“People don’t always like it this way, but it will smooth out,” he said.
All told, the county allotted about $3.8 million to spend through its Road and Bridge department this year, according to its 2019 financial statement.
Legan said crews are also planning work on East 318th Road, which is in the northwest corner of the county near Pomme de Terre Lake.
On the other end of the county, southern district commissioner Rex Austin said crews are planning work on South 103rd Road. The work fulfills a promise he said previous county officials made about 20 years ago.
Other roads in the area were paved, he said.
“That road was left undone, and I’m going back to do it,” he said.
The project could be completed within the next two weeks if the weather holds, he said, but more rain would cause delays.
“If we get a late start on it, we may build up (the base) and let it sit until the spring,” he said.
Austin said he also has plans in place for several projects next year.
Buffalo Road and 132nd Road just east of Bolivar are areas in need of work, he said. He added East 470th Road will also need attention.
“The trucks tore it up when we built the new bridge down there, so we’ve got to go back and chip seal that part,” he said.
A section of South 111th Road, located south of Morrisville, will also need work, he said. However, the commissioner said he feels his job continues to get harder due to the limited funding the county has to work with.
“We’re getting the same money we’ve got for the last eight years, and we just can’t get anything done,” he said, later adding, “there are a lot of people out there waiting for their roads to be paved, and we’re just trying to save the main arteries.”
