This is a sympathy card of sorts for the 12-year old boy that passed away recently in your town.
I do not live in Bolivar, just about an hour south. This story gripped me immediately when I saw it on the news. It caused such an overwhelming sense of grief in my soul, that it made me sad for days ... and still does when I hear it mentioned.
It broke my heart to think that this child had no one to help or protect him, and probably not from some other awful things he had already endured up until that point. I know that teachers, family, and social workers were concerned, and bless those that tried to bring it to the attention of authorities.
My heart goes out to the family, his friends, and others that knew him. I know in my heart that this child was not a bad child, and I hate that his parent allegedly felt he had to exercise his demons onto him to the point of death.
We have gotten so far away from what is right in our society, whether it is due to effects of meth, heroin, marijuana, prescription drugs, mental illness or other issues caused by one’s own experienced abuse or trauma, that we barely even notice when one slips away from us as a result.
I think this story broke me because I am aunt to a shaken baby at 2 months. She was a beautiful healthy baby, that would not stop crying. It is little consolation that he spent time in prison, because he may never change.
She is 6 now and will never walk, talk, eat or speak on her own.
I have heard so many similar stories from the southwest Missouri area in the last two years about what a man has done to a child. Beaten, choked, raped, broken ribs and other bones, burned and even killed.
Can you imagine the strength of a man against a child? Even a 12-year-old child? Who will help his brother now? Who can be trusted to protect him and get him to adulthood safely?
I wanted to express my very deepest sympathy to the whole community, for it is a loss to everyone. He was a precious one taken from this world way too soon.
There is a scripture in the Bible: “But, beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” (2 Peter 3:8)
I know he is with our Father in heaven, and will live in peace in joy forever, and ever, and ever.
With a broken heart, sincerely ...
— Melissa Sanders
