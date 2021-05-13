Ryan Middaugh broke through Saturday night, May 8, at Lucas Oil Speedway, earning his first USRA Modified win of the season in the headliner of the weekly racing series program.
Middaugh of Fulton took home $1,000 for the 25-lap feature victory. In his first trip to Lucas Oil Speedway victory lane since 2019, he finished a half-second in front of Dillon McCowan in a race that came down between those two, according to a Lucas Oil news release.
By lap 13, Middaugh and McCowan broke away from the field, with Robert Heydenreich three seconds behind the front two. McCowan gave chase and pulled within a car length before Middaugh was able to regain a one-second led five five to go.
The race remained green and he prevailed by two car lengths at the finish, the release stated.
“It's been a couple of years since we've been able to win here,” Middaugh said in the release. “To be able to do it tonight, being the featured class, it's pretty awesome."
Hendrix earns 3rd straight USRA Stock Cars win
David Hendrix of Waynesville cruised to his third straight feature victory in the USRA stock cars division, leading all 20 laps while continuing to solidify his season points lead.
Hendrix started outside of Bolivar's Lyle Dietrich on the front row and won the race into the first turn after the green flag flew, according to the release. He drove away in the caution-free 20-lapper to prevail by 3.1 seconds over Darren Phillips.
Ferris wins in ULMA late models
Larry Ferris got a late start to his season, but he's now making his presence felt. The Nevada veteran driver captured the ULMA feature Saturday after leading all 20 laps.
According to the release, Ferris started on row two alongside JC Morton. The duo finished 1-2, with Ferris prevailing by 1.2 seconds.
Jackson repeats in USRA B-Mods
Defending track champion Kris Jackson of Lebanon took over the lead with eight laps remaining and went on to claim the USRA B-Mod feature and his second straight win.
Jackson said in the release the win was special because it required him to rally from his seventh-starting position and pass several fast cars to get to the front. He finished about four car lengths clear of Andy Bryant, who led the first 11 laps.
"That was a lot of fun," Jackson said in the release.
Drag boats and dirt racing next up
The Kentucky Drag Boat Association will make the first of four appearances this year at Lake Lucas with next weekend's KDBA Drag Boat Spring Opener. Divisions include sportsmen and professionals.
Qualifying is tentatively set for 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, with eliminations starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
The dirt track Saturday night, May 15, will feature round five of the weekly racing series. The ULMA late models will be running a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win the main event.
Gates for the dirt track open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:05. Fans purchasing drag boat Saturday tickets or three-day tickets are admitted free to the dirt track.
