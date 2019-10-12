As rainfall poured from the skies, a trailer collapsed into flames just south of Bolivar this week.
Around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, local fire crews responded to the scene near Rt. Y and South 147th Road.
“This is a camper-style trailer,” Chris Mumm, deputy chief of Central Polk County Fire Protection District, said on scene.
The trailer that burned “had no utilities hooked to it — no wires or electric. We’re not sure that anybody was living in it,” Mumm said.
Mumm said he made contact with the property owner, who suggested first responders talk to the owner of a neighboring trailer park to “see if it was theirs,” he said.
“He had one parked here as a storage for a while, but then we’re not sure what happened to that one, and then this one showed back up a few days ago,” Mumm said, referring to the trailer.
He said there were no injuries.
Mumm said the cause of the fire is “undetermined.”
“It’s too far burned to determine much of a cause,” he said.
He confirmed the fire is still under investigation.
From the time the call came through 9-1-1 at 1:18 p.m., Mumm said it took firefighters “about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.”
After extinguishing the fire, Mumm said it took another 30 minutes working to clean up and to ensure the fire was completely out.
Firefighters used around 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire, Mumm noted.
Central Polk, Pleasant Hope and Morrisville fire protection districts responded to the scene. Seven firefighters were present in total, Mumm said.
