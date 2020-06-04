The Ozarks Community Health Center’s Miles for Smiles Dental Clinic has reopened at 203 E. Broadway St., Bolivar, on the northwest corner of the Bolivar Square.
The clinic had temporarily relocated to a former office at 800 E. Aldrich Road, due to smoke damage from a fire in an adjacent building to the Broadway location.
“We are very excited to be back home in our beautiful, expanded facility,” OCHC Chief Executive Officer Scott Crouch said in a news release. “The newly-remodeled clinic is convenient and comfortable for patients and allows our staff to provide even better care. We’re very proud and so glad to be serving families again in our Broadway location.”
Crouch said the Aldrich facility is no longer open, and no patients will be seen there.
The reopened location has added three additional examination rooms and expanded office and staff facilities, the release said.
“Before the fire, not long after we opened in December 2018, response was so tremendous, we knew we would have to expand more quickly than anticipated,” Crouch said. “One of the good things from the move is that we were able to go ahead and complete the new exam rooms earlier than planned. It’s been a good, added benefit.”
Dental manager Amanda Dahl said in the release that while the new office is open, due to COVID-19 patient guidelines, there is limited appointment availability.
“We want to be very diligent with safe patient procedures,” she said. “We are practicing safe distancing, controlling limited patient numbers and implementing stringent cleaning routines. The safety of our patients and staff is a priority.”
The clinic provides complete dental services for adults and children, including screenings, examinations, cleanings, extractions, x-rays, fillings, crowns, root canals, pulpotomies, sealants, dentures and oral health education. Medicaid, self-pay, sliding scale fee payments and all insurances are accepted.
The OCHC dental care network of providers includes, in addition to the Bolivar clinic, the OCHC Hermitage Dental Office, the new OCHC Dade County Dental Clinic and the mobile program “Miles for Smiles” that continues to provide dental care to local schools in the Ozarks.
To make an appointment, call the OCHC Miles for Smiles Bolivar Dental Clinic at 328-6334 or visit ozarkschc.com. The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
