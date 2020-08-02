Mission accomplished

After Community Outreach Ministries had to cancel a planned banquet fundraiser earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive director Micah Titterington said organizers kept hoping for a date they could reschedule.
“We were looking to try to schedule something, but we realized that no one really knows what it’s going to look like for public events,” he said. “We scrapped our in-person fundraiser.”
So COM launched a backup plan, Titterington said, organizing an online drive dubbed “Days of Compassion,” which featured COM posting daily online content to drum up support for its $15,000 goal.
On Wednesday, July 22, COM announced it had met and exceeded that goal, raising $15,893.
“We did it. We’re thankful to everyone who gave,” the organization said in a social media post.
COM offered a drawing for gifts and gift certificates to those who donated, Titterington said.
It was new territory for the organization, which already has an established presence each winter ringing bells as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive.
“It was kind of an experiment for us,” he said. “As far as I know, this is our first online fundraiser.”
While the Red Kettle funds help COM’s benevolence efforts, like rent and utility help for those in need, Titterington said the Days of Compassion fundraiser helps with its other programs, like the food pantry and other nutrition programs.
The organization is also looking to hire a full-time case manager to offer clients long term support and help connect them with resources, he said.
“This was all new territory for us, but other nonprofits have done virtual fundraisers and were successful, so we were excited to try,” he said.
Keep helping out
Titterington said volunteers remain an important part of COM’s work.
COM holds food pantry distribution days from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 to noon Thursdays and Saturdays.
Call COM at 326-2769 for more information.
Donation information is available on COM’s website at BolivarCOM.org.
