Mission accomplished

Looking back over the past 16 years, Sam Kirby said he feels fulfilled.
Kirby, the president of the Bolivar Community Watershed Improvement Group, is this month taking the final steps toward dissolving the nonprofit, which has helped address water quality issues impacting Bolivar and its surrounding areas since 2005.
Kirby said the group was formed following the 2004 Environmental Protection Agency decision to designate Piper Creek as an “impaired waterbody.”
“That meant that something had to be done,” he said. “The Missouri Department of Natural Resources sat down with us to talk about setting up a committee here locally.”
Voters approved selling the city’s water and sewer systems to Liberty Utilities in 2020. However, Kirby said the group’s dissolution isn’t related to the sale.
According to information shared by the group, a watershed is a geographical area in which water from rainfall or snow melt drains to a certain waterbody, such as a creek, river or lake.
The majority of Bolivar is in the Town Branch watershed, which empties into Town Branch creek, the stream that flows through Bolivar and eventually drains into Piper Creek.
After three years spent compiling data, identifying problems and proposing solutions, the group submitted its “Town Branch Watershed Management Plan” to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 2011, the BH-FP previously reported.
A water management planning grant from DNR, combined with Delarue Trust Funds dedicated to the project by the Polk County Commission, paid for the plan development, the BH-FP previously reported.
Kirby said with the group’s dissolution, it will return about half of its roughly $12,000 fund balance to the county.
Kirby met with commissioners Monday, Dec. 7, according to meeting minutes.
Polk County Presiding Commissioner Shannon Hancock told the BH-FP on Tuesday, Feb. 2, the funds would be placed in the county’s general fund.
Kirby said the other half will be donated to Polk County Community Connections, a nonprofit group of local agencies, organizations, churches, schools, businesses and community members created to unite “those in Polk County who need help, with those who can help to improve overall health – social, mental, physical, economic, educational, spiritual.”
Community Connections board president Micah Titterington said the group is grateful.
“Throughout the years, their group has been committed to helping improve our county through its efforts,” Titterington said. “Community Connections has always been about improving the overall health of our Polk County families. We appreciate these funds to help us carry on our work.”
While the funds aren’t earmarked for any specific cause, Kirby said the group has asked that if possible, both recipients give priority to projects that benefit the watershed.
That’s been the Bolivar Community Watershed Improvement Group’s objective since it was formed, he said.
“When we started, we worked with the city to see what could be done and IDed some of their problems in stream quality,” he said. “Over those years, they have incorporated a lot of the solutions into their plans.”
The group also hosted numerous cleanup and sampling events, previously reported by the BH-FP, and even brought in local high school students to learn about the importance of water.
After submitting its plan in 2011, Kirby said the group applied for a $300,000 joint federal and state grant to implement the plan and even construct specialized water holding facilities. Local community groups offered letters of support, but Kirby said the organization didn’t receive the grant, which went to a larger city.
“We didn't have the stimulus we had hoped for,” he said. “That was a bit disheartening.”
Over the next few years, he said the group continued its mission to educate and advocate for the importance of clean water.
Looking back, he said he’s proud of that work.
“We created a management plan,” he said. “It was approved by the DNR and the EPA, and we gave it to the city. We’ve met our major goals.”
Looking ahead, Kirby said he hopes to see the Liberty Utilities manage local water well. And, he said, he hopes the advocacy the group has done will have an effect on people.
“We think we planted seeds that will continue to grow and the water quality of Town Branch and Piper Creek will continue to improve,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.