Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold Cedar County fifth Sunday services Friday and Saturday, Dec. 27-28.
The church is at 22496 E. 480th Road in Humansville.
Services begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, with a devotional Bro. Haden Stevens and sermon by Bro. Mike Owen with Bro. Ron Pitts as alternate.
Services continue at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with Bro. Alan Collins delivering the devotional and a sermon by Bro. Troy Smith. The alternate is Bro. Bobby Budd
A basket lunch will be served at noon, and the Cedar County mission board will hold its meeting in the afternoon.
Saturday night services begin at 7 p.m. with the devotional by Bro. Jeff DeFreece and sermon by Bro. Ralph Benham with Bro. Zane Durnell as the alternate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.