An example of tolerance, kindness and open communication in the midst of differing viewpoints, a Bolivar trailblazer was honored by the Missouri Press Association last weekend.
Former Bolivar Herald owner and editor, the late Francis Stufflebam, was one of five newspaper people inducted into the MPA’s Newspaper Hall of Fame Friday, Sept. 27, at the organization’s 153rd annual convention in Kansas City.
Stufflebam --- a Democrat who found himself running a newspaper in a staunchly Republican county when he took over the paper in 1904 --- was praised not only for his impact on the community but also for his even keel when facing political opposition.
An MPA news release said Stufflebam used his editorial page in the Bolivar Herald to advocate for the betterment of Bolivar and Polk County for 47 years.
He would remain involved with the Herald until his death in 1951, the release said.
When accepting the award on behalf of his grandfather, Dr. Robert Stufflebam said his family’s patriarch was “an old-fashioned, Jacksonian Democrat.”
“He couldn’t help it,” he said. “His whole family were of that persuasion.”
Calling his grandfather “kind,” “even-minded” and “slow to anger,” Robert Stufflebam said he never heard an unkind word spoken about Francis Stufflebam.
“He worked hard for his community unselfishly,” Robert Stufflebam said. “He had an ability to maintain a genial relationship with others even though they had opposing views.”
He said his grandfather used his newspaper and his personality traits “to editorialize, advocate and achieve for his community.”
“My grandfather had an unusual ability to gaze into the future, identify a problem, and then go to his newspaper, editorializing for a solution,” Robert Stufflebam said.
Francis Stufflebam’s crowning achievement in the community came when he sought national recognition for the City of Bolivar and worked to get the nation of Venezuela to present a statue of Simon Bolivar, “the Liberator,” to the city, the release said.
Even though World War II delayed his efforts, on July 5, 1948, Venezuelan President Romulo Gallegos met U.S. President Harry S. Truman in the city for the dedication of the statue in front of an estimated 80,000 spectators.
“I’ll never forget the day,” Robert Stufflebam said. “Hot, blistering hot day. But it didn’t seem to matter. People came from all over just to catch a glimpse of the two presidents.”
Formerly the Polk County commissioner of schools, Francis Stufflebam also greatly impacted Southwest Baptist University’s place in the community.
“He decided they needed a little something, and that something, he decided, was going to be a college,” Robert Stufflebam said. “If he were alive today, he would be so proud.”
He backed up a promise to support education in the very first edition of his ownership of the newspaper with an offer to provide a scholarship to then-Southwest Baptist College for the child who sold the most paid yearly subscriptions, the release said.
Francis Stufflebam served as a trustee at the university from 1906-1951, Charlotte Marsch, director of marketing and communications, said.
When the campus's only building in Bolivar burned in 1910, Marsch said the future of SBC was very uncertain.
According to "To Noonday Bright: A History of Southwest Baptist University" by Mayme Hamlett, "The desperation to rent the campus for a cow pasture pleased no one among the trustees. Mr. Stufflebam especially was deeply disturbed. Speaking of this many years later, he said that his heart was so heavy he could not sleep, and he knew that he could find no rest until he and some of the trustees gathered at the ruins and prayed.”
The college reopened Sept. 16, 1913, after a successful fundraising campaign, of which Stufflebam was an integral part, Marsch said.
In 1968, the relationship between publisher and school would culminate with the naming of the college’s original campus after him to commemorate his efforts to revitalize and sustain SBC.
"Throughout SBU's 142-year history, many individuals have made a lasting impact on the University, and Frank Stufflebam certainly is one of those,” Marsch said. “His induction into the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame is a most-deserving memorial for a true servant leader. SBU and the Bolivar community would not be what they are today without his faithful and passionate service more than 100 years ago."
Francis Stufflebam was part of the 29th group to be inducted into the Newspaper Hall of Fame, which was established by MPA in 1991.
